What you need to know
- Apple has updated its Windows Migration Assistant to make it compatible with macOS Big Sur.
- The software is used to help users transfer data like pictures, documents, and more from a Windows PC to a Mac.
Apple has rolled out a new version of its Windows Migration Assistant software, bringing compatibility to macOS Big Sur.
Overnight, Apple rolled out version 2.3.0.0 (Big Sur) of the software, the notes simply state:
This software will help you migrate data from a Windows PC running Windows. The Migration Assistant will launch automatically after it has been installed.
As per Apple's website, the Windows Migration Assistant can be used by Mac users to transfer data from a Windows PC running Windows. Moveable data includes pictures, documents, contacts, calendars, email accounts, and more. From the website:
Windows Migration Assistant transfers your contacts, calendars, email accounts, and more from a PC. It migrates this data to the appropriate places on your Mac. After migrating data to your Mac, authorize your computer for iTunes Store purchases. It's important to authorize before you sync or play content that you download from the iTunes Store.
Apple officially released macOS Big Sur on November 12, the new update includes redesigned icons, buttons, and controls, a customizable menu bar, and a new Notification Center. Not just a UI overhaul, the new macOS software also includes big improvements to apps like Safari, Messages, Apple Maps. You can read our macOS Big Sur review here.
Apple confirmed the release of macOS Big Sur at its November 'One More Thing' event, where it unveiled its new M1 chip and three new Macs, a MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and a Mac Mini.
