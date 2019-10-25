What you need to know
- The Apple Watch series 5 has been released in three new countries
- Now available in Brazil, Korea and Thailand.
- The prize in Brazil is significantly higher at R$3,999 ($996).
Apple has launched its the Apple Watch Series 5 in 3 new countries. The latest iteration of Apple Watch is now available in Brazil, Korea and Thailand.
Prices in Korea and Thailand seem to match roughly with the US, however in Brazil the Apple Watch Series 5 will set you back R$3,999, a whopping $996.
Apple Watch Series 5 brings a host of improvements including fall detection and an always on display!
If you're still on the fence about the Apple Watch Series 5, check out Rene Ritchie's review after one whole month with it here!
