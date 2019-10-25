Apple has launched its the Apple Watch Series 5 in 3 new countries. The latest iteration of Apple Watch is now available in Brazil, Korea and Thailand.

Prices in Korea and Thailand seem to match roughly with the US, however in Brazil the Apple Watch Series 5 will set you back R$3,999, a whopping $996.

Apple Watch Series 5 brings a host of improvements including fall detection and an always on display!

