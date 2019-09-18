The obvious reason why Series 0 through 4 didn't offer an always-on display is battery life. I've been wearing a black stainless steel Series 5 since last Wednesday, on loan from Apple, and battery life has been more than fine. I even turn the brightness on my watch display to the maximum setting. If you charge it overnight you'll have nothing to worry about. If, like me, you wear it to sleep, it takes a little over an hour to charge in the morning or at some other point during the day. There's a setting to turn the always-on display off, which presumably will extend battery life, but I'll never know because I wouldn't want to spend a single day wearing this watch with the always-on display turned off.

To me, the always-on display is the Apple Watch's retina display moment — once you see it, you can't go back.