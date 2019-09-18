By now you've probably seen a few of the Apple Watch Series 5 reviews that are out there. Multiple reviewers got ahold of a review unit and have been testing it out for the past few days. Most of the reviews have been positive, primarily because of the always-on-display, but they do point to one downside: it's a very incremental upgrade from last year's model.

The Verge starts their review by saying it offers very few updates while also commending the always-on display.