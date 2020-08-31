Stocks of Apple Watch Series 5 models are already beginning to run out, suggesting that a new model is coming sooner rather than later.

We are already expecting Apple to announce Apple Watch Series 6 within the next few weeks, but the exact timing isn't known. However, with Apple Watch Series 5 stocks already in short supply it's likely that Apple is selling through its existing inventory with the replacement model on the horizon.

As many people have noted, stocks of almost every Apple Watch Series 5 are extremely limited for both online order and in-store collection. All of the higher-end models are currently out of stock in particular.

Been looking through Apple Watch ship times and it appears almost EVERY single 44mm watch with LTE is unavailable to ship or pickup. Exception being silver aluminum but all the SS and Edition watches are gone in the 44mm size. Series 6 probably be dropping soon! pic.twitter.com/goYux8MrIF — Tailosive Tech (@TailosiveTech) August 30, 2020

We're also likely to see new iPads alongside new Apple Watches, although the timing is less than clear right now. Apple's usual September event is up in the air given the news iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro won't ship until October. It's possible two online media events could take place, or Apple could announce the iPhones, iPads, and Apple Watches together with various shipping dates.