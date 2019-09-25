It's now very clear that while the Apple Watch Series 5 is the best smartwatch you can buy right now, it is also eerily similar to the outgoing Series 4. iFixit's teardown of Apple's newest wearable continues to substantiate this belief.

The Apple Watch Series 5 did get a few minor changes on the outside—mostly with the new bottom plate—but the overall footprint is largely the same as the Series 4. Taking it apart, things don't really change inside.

iFixit uses a precision knife and some heat to remove the display from the body glued on with adhesive. The main change is the always-on display, which is made possible by a few new components.