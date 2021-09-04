Apple Inc. is considering launching an Apple Watch with a rugged casing aimed at athletes, hikers, and others who use the device in more extreme environments, according to people familiar with the matter. The Cupertino, California-based technology giant has internally discussed introducing such a Watch variation later in 2021 or 2022 at the earliest, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing private matters.

As per previous years, there's no reason to assume the next Apple Watch will not be called 'Series 7'. What is less clear is whether Apple will release a cheaper version to replace the Apple Watch SE like it did in 2020.

Apple's next best Apple Watch was pegged for a release in just a few week's time, but rumors are that its fancy new design might be causing some production issues that could either delay its announcement or the release date. That's a shame because we're expecting a very big design overhaul and some exciting new features. Here's everything we think is coming.

One of the biggest elements of the Apple Watch is its battery life, and supply chain reports indicate the Apple Watch will feature a smaller processor that will make room for a larger battery.

A big new redesign is reportedly coming to Apple Watch this year, from serial Apple leaker Jon Prosser:

New renders, based on leaked information, claim to show what that new wearable will look like. And it's a big departure. As the images show, Apple Watch Series 7 looks set to do away with the curved sides we've seen since Apple Watch first arrived. They'll be replaced with a squared-off design, says Jon Prosser, giving the wearable a much more boxy look.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman also says the new Apple Watch will also feature thinner bezels and a display that's closer to the screen. Ming-Chi Kuo has also reported a "significant" design change is coming in the second half of this year.

Display

The word is that Apple is going to expand its Apple Watch display very slightly, adding 1mm to each display size for 41mm and 45mm displays respectively. That might not sound like a lot, but would lead to a 16% increase in display size.

Colors

Apple debuted new Watch colors last year and might do the same again this year, Jon Prosser suggesting a new green colorway might make its debut. Not only will this make for a larger display, but also new watch faces from Apple, according to reports.

Features

Mark Gurman also reports that Apple is planning to add a new faster processor to the Watch and improved wireless connectivity. We'd previously heard about some exciting new health features, but it sounds like Apple is saving more for next year. We've been told there won't be any blood glucose monitoring for diabetic users, and that new fertility tracking and sleep apnea measurements are all slated for next year, rather than 2021.

Release date

We were expecting a fall release date, perhaps even an unveiling alongside the iPhone 13. However, multiple recent reports indicate Apple is struggling to produce its watch because of the aforementioned redesign. It is possible that the constraints might not affect the announcement date, but the release date and how hard it is to get hold off once it's officially available.

Price

The Apple Watch Series 6 debuted at $399, with the cheaper SE priced at $279, if Apple replaces both models we would expect the new version to be priced in a similar bracket. Apple could also choose to continue selling the Series 6 at a reduced rate, as it has done with previous models.