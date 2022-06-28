Apple Watches are extremely useful devices, but they almost always come at a premium price. While they are often worth the price, it doesn't make them any easier to afford. This is where the various Apple Watch deals and sales come in - and we've found some of the best around and gathered them all together to make life just a little bit easier for you.

Apple Watches are popular, and often run out of stock whenever they go on offer - sometimes, stock that's there when you put it in your basket will have disappeared by the time you go to checkout!

We always recommend with any Apple product that if you see a great deal on the Apple Watch you want, you should grab it. Deals and sales don't necessarily last long, so make sure you jump on any deals you see!

Today's Apple Watch sales

The best place to find Apple Watch deals currently is Amazon. There's a really good saving of $75 on the Apple Watch Series 7 at the moment, bringing its price $329. That's on all the colors as well, so you don't have to restrict your search parameters if you want the GPS-only version of the watch. The Series 3 is currently the cheapest Apple Watch - although you might want to watch out because it looks like it may soon be discontinued by Apple. The best price for the GPS+Cellular options is the SE, which you can buy for $299 on Amazon. These prices have hovered around here for a little while, but they have been known to suddenly return to MSRP.

Get ready for Prime Day!

Prime Day is on July 12 and July 13 this year! There'll be an incredible number of deals over the two days, and it's likely we'll see some reductions on Apple Watches. If you'd like to know more about Prime Day deals, check out our Apple Watch Prime Day deals page.

Best Apple Watch sales

The Older Apple Watch : Apple Watch Series 3 Still solid The Apple Watch Series 3 has been around for a little while now - it was first released in 2017 making it almost five years old. But it's stuck around for a reason - it's still a solid smartwatch. You won't be able to grab the Cellular version anymore, but you can very easily grab one of the GPS-only models - so you'll need to keep your phone nearby. At the moment, Amazon has the Series 3 available for $199, which is $30 off full price. Watch out with the Apple Watch Series 3, however - it looks like it will no longer be supported by Apple after the release of the latest version of WatchOS. $199 at Amazon The entry-level Apple Watch : Apple Watch SE Budget king The Apple Watch SE was released in the same vein as the iPhone SE - the perfect, slightly lower-cost entry point for those new to the Apple ecosystem. That doesn't mean it's not loaded with features - far from it. It's got a choice between a 40mm or slightly bigger 44mm Retina display that's bright no matter what conditions it's viewed in, along with a multitude of fitness sensors on the bottom. Available in both a GPS and cellular version, the Apple Watch Series 3 is often on sale on Amazon where you can find the GPS version for $229 - that's $40 off MSRP. The cellular version can be grabbed for $299, $30 off full price. GPS $229 at Amazon

Cellular $299 at Amazon The peak Apple Watch : Apple Watch Series 7 Little Powerhouse Apple released the Series 7 in late 2021, and with it came a variety of new features. There's an ECG on board for heart health, a bigger always-on Retina display, and faster charging. The screen size choice is now between a 41mm or 45mm display that dominates more of the face than previously, and you can opt again between a GPS option that needs to be tethered to an iPhone or the cellular version that can be used without a phone in your pocket. This model can be where the biggest sales can be, uncommonly for an Apple premium product. On Amazon, there's currently $70 off to make the GPS version $329, and the Cellular version $429. GPS $329 at Amazon

Cellular $429 at Amazon

Apple Watch strap and accessories sales

Part of the fun of the Apple Watch is that you can switch out the strap with an incredible range of colors, materials, and patterns. You don't even have to stick with Apple if you want to spend a little less, there are plenty of third parties that make some solid strap options. It's also a good idea to pick up a screen protector - it's a screen on your wrist that is sure to see some contact with table corners or desktops. Here are some great options that we've found at great prices on Amazon. Want to look at more Apple Watch Straps? Here are some of the best Apple Watch Straps of 2022.

Sport straps : SOTRADE stretchy nylon loop Do you want something fabric that doesn't have to be undone to slip the Apple Watch on or off? This guy is a good option - there is an incredible range of colors to go for, and the two face-size options mean it'll fit whatever Apple Watch you want to slip it on. $8.99 at Amazon Classy straps : EPULY stainless steel strap This is a classy addition to any Apple Watch - it's a segmented stainless steel watch band reminiscent of classic analog watches. It comes in a range of colors and sizes, so there's something for every Apple Watch owner. $15.99 at Amazon Protect your screen : Misxi case with tempered glass screen protector This will protect not only the screen of the Apple Watch but also the sides of the device as well. Be sure to check this is for the same model as your own Apple Watch as it's for older releases and not the Watch 7. $10.99 at Amazon Protect your screen 2.0 : Smiling built-in tempered glass screen protector This one is almost the same as the prior option, but this time it's for the 41mm and 45mm Apple Watches. You also get two in the box, so if one breaks, you're still good to go! $9.99 at Amazon

Which is the Apple Watch for me?

There aren't as many Apple Watch frames to choose from as there are other Apple product ranges. That being said, there are enough to choose from that it might leave you scratching your head as to which one is the one to go for. Here's how the Apple Watch models compare at a glance: