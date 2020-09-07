What you need to know
- It appears Apple Watch's ECG feature will be coming to Japan soon.
- Apple Watch Series 4 and Series 5 have been given medical approval in the country.
- The feature has the potential to save lives and has already done so in other countries.
Apple Watch Series 4 and Apple Watch Series 5 have both seen their ECG feature receive medical approval in Japan, according to reports. That opens the door to Apple enabling the feature on Apple Watches that are already being used as well as all those that will be sold in the future.
The approval by the Japanese Association for the Advancement of Medical Equipment came last week and was spotted by Japanese site iPhone Mania and MacRumors today.
In fact, the approval has already seen the Ochanomizu Department of Cardiology begin working towards a new Apple Watch Outpatient program. That will see patients use Apple Watches to record heart issues and then provide them to medical professionals for assessment.
The ECG feature is available on Apple Watch Series 4 and Apple Watch Series 5 devices and allows the wearable to detect whether a user might suffer from atrial fibrillation (AFib). It's also been proven to save countless lives and its arrival in more countries is great news.
