One of the new features arriving to the Apple Watch via the watchOS 6 update is the noise detection feature that can measure the decimal level of noise around you. While the feature very useful, it was fair to wonder how accurate the feature could be.

The answer is that it's surprisingly accurate.

First spotted by 9to5Mac, a Reddit user decided to test the accuracy of the Apple Watch against a calibrated sound meter from his job and the results were surprising to say the least. With a lot of noise in the background, the Apple Watch detected 88 dB of noise. The Extech sound meter, meanwhile, detected 88.9dB of noise.