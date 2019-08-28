Earlier this month, the FAA banned the recalled 15-inch MacBook Pros from all flights in the U.S., citing a possible fire risk. Now, airlines across the globe are following suit, with Qantas the latest airline to take a stance against the laptop.

Qantas announced (via Bloomberg) that all 15-inch versions of the MacBook Pro can no longer be in checked luggage for fear the batteries could catch fire. Instead, the laptop must be carried in the cabin and switched off.

Virgin Australia, Singapore Airlines, Thai Airways, and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency also announced new rules related to the recalled 15-inch MacBook Pro.

In June, Apple launched a voluntary recall of a limited number of 15-inch MacBook Pros sold between September 2015 and February 2017. At the time, the company said the affected models may pose a fire safety risk due to overheating.

Apple said that if your laptop is part of the recall program, you'll get a replacement battery free of charge. To see if your device is eligible, you can enter your computer's serial number at this support page.

According to Apple, service should take 1-2 weeks.

