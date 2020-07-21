Apple has today announced that the 16-inch MacBook Pro is intended to be the first Apple device to be made from carbon-free aluminum.

As the report notes, Apple has been supporting the development of a new way of smelting aluminum that releases oxygen, rather than greenhouse gases. It took the first ever-delivery of the stuff last year, from that report:

Apple has purchased its first-ever batch of Carbon-free Aluminum, on the back of a joint venture between two of the world's largest aluminum suppliers. As reported by Reuters, the Carbon-free Aluminum is made by Elysis. A joint venture of Alcoa Corp and Rio Tinto backed by $144 million in funding. Apple is also on board, along with the governments of Canada and Quebec.

As noted, Apple says the first batch of low carbon aluminum is being used in production intended for the 16-inch MacBook Pro. Apple today released a new environmental plege to be carbon neutral by 2030, noting that iPad, iPhone, Mac, and Apple Watch devices made in the last year were all made with 100% recycled material. You can read the full report here.