Apple is known for designing some of the most performant chips around and the current A13 is no different. Beating at the heart of iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro, the A13 is already very fast indeed. But the next iPhones will likely move to the A14. And that's going to be even quicker.

How quick? That's something Jason Cross has been looking at over on Macworld, and the signs are very good. As Cross notes, the move to 5nm manufacturing with the A14 will give the chip a boost without any more work being done. But higher clock speeds will see the chip go beyond that, and even close to chips powering Apple's 15-inch MacBook Pro.

The A13 was the fastest mobile chip around when it launched in September 2019 and it was around 20% faster than the A12 that came before it. And if Apple follows that pattern we're in for a very capable iPhone 12.