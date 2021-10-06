A new study into Apple's App Tracking Transparency feature, which was added to all of Apple's best iPhones with iOS 14 to let users opt-out of third-party tracking, claims the feature is "functionally useless."

The study was published in September, and its conclusion states:

Five months after its release, we tested ten of the top apps in the App Store to see if ATT succeeds in stopping tracking. Using the open source Lockdown Privacy app and manual testing, we found that App Tracking Transparency made no difference in the total number of active third-party trackers, and had a minimal impact on the total number of third-party tracking connection attempts. We further confirmed that detailed personal or device data was being sent to trackers in almost all cases. ATT was functionally useless in stopping third-party tracking, even when users explicitly choose "Ask App Not To Track".

You can read the full study and its methodology here, but the upshot according to LP is that "when it comes to stopping third-party trackers, App Tracking Transparency is a dud." In fact, Lockdown Privacy says its actually worse than that, because tapping 'Ask App Not To Track' may give users a false sense of privacy where users who might have otherwise been more careful let their guard down with thier data.

The group says the flaw lies in the fact the feature is based on "the honor system", and so its up to App Developers to be honest, but that apps have no incentive to be forthcoming "if all their competitors are lying."

The group says that Apple should take a harder stance on closed-source trackers, and should "come clean that App Tracking Transparency is a completely trust-based system, and possibly even rename the feature itself." Apple's support documentation currently states:

If you choose Ask App Not to Track, the app developer can't access the system advertising identifier (IDFA), which is often used for tracking. The app is also not permitted to track your activity using other information that identifies you or your device, such as your email address.

The study was picked up by The Washington Post, and Apple responded to the claims:

"Apple believes that tracking should be transparent to users and under their control," said spokesman Fred Sainz. "If we discover that a developer is not honoring the user's choice, we will work with the developer to address the issue, or they will be removed from the App Store."

The Post also stated that Apple said it was "reaching out to these companies to understand what information they are collecting and how they are sharing it" but that nothing appeared to have changed after several weeks.