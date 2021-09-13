What you need to know
- Apple's latest Back to School promotion may could indicate when the company will host an October event.
- The event is expected to include new MacBook Pros, a new iPad mini, and a new iPad.
Apple's latest Back to School promotion could be the clue we need to find out when the company will announce its latest MacBook Pro models.
As reported by MacRumors, Apple's October event from last year happened to coincide with the end of its Back to School promotion in the United States. The promotion ended on the 12th of October and the event occured on the following day, October 13.
While Apple's Back to School promotion actually ends in September this year, its similar promotion in Europe also happens to end in October: Monday, October 11, in fact. This could point to the company hosting its iPad and Mac event on Tuesday, October 12.
Specifically, on September 15 of last year, Apple extended its Back to School promotion to run through Monday, October 12 in the U.S. At the time, the extension seemed insignificant, but Apple later announced that it would be holding an event on Tuesday, October 13, which happened to be just one day after the promotion ended.
This year, the Back to School promotion is set to end on Monday, September 27 in the U.S., but it's unlikely that Apple will hold two events in September. However, in Europe, the promotion ends Monday, October 11, which is perhaps more telling. This could point towards Apple's next event being on Tuesday, October 12, assuming that the event ends up being one day after the Back to School promotion ends for a second year in a row.
Apple has been long-suspected of announcing a new lineup of MacBook Pro models powered by the latest generation of its Apple silicon processors. The company is also rumored to be close to releasing the 9th generation iPad and a redesigned iPad mini.
An October event is the most likely scenario for both device announcements, as Apple is already expected to pack its September event with the iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 7, and 3rd generation AirPods.
It's speculation, of course, but it isn't a totally unreasonable one since there is some history to it. We'll find out if one of them happens to show up tomorrow!
