Apple's latest Back to School promotion could be the clue we need to find out when the company will announce its latest MacBook Pro models.

As reported by MacRumors, Apple's October event from last year happened to coincide with the end of its Back to School promotion in the United States. The promotion ended on the 12th of October and the event occured on the following day, October 13.

While Apple's Back to School promotion actually ends in September this year, its similar promotion in Europe also happens to end in October: Monday, October 11, in fact. This could point to the company hosting its iPad and Mac event on Tuesday, October 12.