Apple is a strong supporter of potential rule changes that will make it easier for patients to gain access to their health data and then move it around as they see fit. But one of the companies that provide systems for holding that data, Epic Systems, isn't keen. And it's convinced 60 hospitals that it's right.

The rule changes proposed by the Department of Health and Human Services would make health data more transparent and more portable, according to CNBC. And while Apple is working with the Carin Alliance to get the ball rolling, Epic Systems says that it will impact hospitals and endanger privacy.

"While we support HHS' goal of empowering patients with their health data and reducing costs through the 21st Century Cures Act, we are concerned that ONC's Proposed Rule on interoperability will be overly burdensome on our health system and will endanger patient privacy. Specifically, the scope of regulated data, the timeline for compliance, and the significant costs and penalties will make it extraordinarily difficult for us to comply."

Epic Systems has had 60 hospitals write a letter to the Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Aza in an attempt to get its point across.

Apple has been making great strides in its push into the world of health in recent years, specifically since it made Apple Watch its main focus in that area. Making it easier for iPhone and Apple Watch apps to access data is obviously a good thing for Apple.

It stands to reason that those who hold the data wouldn't want to give it up, of course. But hopefully that won't be a good enough reason to prevent the changes being made.