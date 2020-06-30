What you need to know
- Rene Ritchie has sat down with Apple to talk privacy
- He interviewed Cecilia Dantas and Katie Skinner.
- They discussed iOS 14's new Home Screen experience, Maps, and more!
Rene Ritchie has sat down with Apple's Cecilia Dantas and Katie Skinner to talk about iOS 14, privacy, and more in the wake of WWDC 2020.
Cecilia Dantas works in iOS Product Marketing, and Katie Skinner is Apple's user privacy software manager. In the 30-minute video, the trio discussed Apple's new Home Screen experience including the introduction of Widgets and the App Library, Messages and Maps, and a deep dive into Apple's vision for the future of Privacy.
On Widgets, Dantas said that iOS 14 would "completely transform the core experience" on iPhone, making the Home Screen more personal and usable. She also highlighted Widget stacks, which can support up to 10 Widgets at a time, and use on-device intelligence to show you the right one at the right time.
On engineering privacy 'by design' and the challenges that brought Katie Skinner that overcoming privacy challenges was "an opportunity to innovate", and that Apple was all about building "great features and great privacy", something that engineers all across Apple had really taken to heart.
The rest of the conversation is extensive, covering new features like App Library, Siri Suggestions, the new iPadOS experience, App Clips, Maps & Cycling, tracker shaming, and more. They even have time for a quick dive into Star Wars vs. Star Trek.
Apple announced iOS 14 at WWDC 2020 sporting the new App Library, Widgets, App Clips, improvements to Messages, and Maps, a new Translate app, Memoji improvements and picture in picture video support.
You can read about some of its most important features here.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
