Apple considers many features to employ in its devices and services, most of which never see the light of day. One of those seems to be scheduled iMessages. A customer recently emailed Apple senior vice president of software engineering Craig Federighi asking about the feature and his response revealed that it is something Apple has considered in the past.

The Apple user who emailed Federighi posted the response on Reddit. He was likely expecting no response or a simple yes or no statement, but what he got was some inside knowledge of the way Apple thinks of software features.

Federighi revealed that Apple has considered the feature, but there are many elements it must take into account.