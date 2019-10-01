During its iPhone event last month, Apple unveiled the new iPhone 11 models with impressive cameras and a new "computational photography mad science" feature called Deep Fusion. Unfortunately, the feature was not available right away with iOS 13, but Apple is starting to roll out the feature with the most recent developer beta.

According to The Verge, Deep Fusion is now available for the iPhone 11 models on the latest iOS 13 developer beta. With the feature out, that gives us our first chance to test out the feature besides just looking at the images Apple has shared.

Deep Fusion uses machine learning to capture more data within an image. Phil Schiller stated it takes three long and short exposure shots before you take an image and then one long exposure shot afterward. It combines all of the images and produces the best image possible.

Additionally, Apple stated the feature does "pixel-by-pixel processing" to grab the most amount of data from a setting and create an image with the proper detail. The Verge was one of the first outlets to get access to the feature and was able to test it out and see how the process works.

Per The Verge's Nilay Patel, here's how Deep Fusion works: