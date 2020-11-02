Apple's been on a release tear of late with new Apple Watches, speakers, iPhones, and accessories all debuting. Apple's design team has been busy, but with devices now out the door, some members of that team have been talking to Wallpaper about the iPhones and accessories in particular.

As suspected, everything Apple announced in October was being prototyped during Jony Ive's reign. Work was underway in 2018, according to the report, so it's going to be a while before we see products that have zero Ive input.

With the arrival of iOS 14 we've seen a boom in iPhone customization and, Wallpaper believes, that's further driven home by the arrival of MagSafe and the ease with which it allows iPhone cases to be swapped in and out.