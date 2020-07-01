Apple has made its first-ever Retina MacBook, the mid-2012 MacBook Pro 15-inch, obsolete.

As MacRumors reports:

As expected, Apple's first MacBook Pro with a Retina display is now officially classed as "obsolete" worldwide, just over eight years after its release. In a support document, Apple notes that obsolete products are no longer eligible for hardware service, with "no exceptions." This means that any mid-2012 Retina ‌MacBook Pro‌ 15-inch models still out there that require a battery or other repairs will no longer be accepted by Apple.

Apple has a policy of making older products either 'vintage' or 'obsolete', offering slightly different support depending on the category. Apple's vintage products are those which have not been sold for more than 5 years, but less than 7. These continue to receive hardware services from Apple and Apple service providers. Obsolete products are devices that were discontinued more than seven years ago, and Apple's website states:

Apple has discontinued all hardware service for obsolete products, with no exceptions. Service providers cannot order parts for obsolete products.

This means that the only repair options for this MacBook are now third-party options not affiliated with Apple or Apple's Authorized Service Providers.

This is the first and only Retina MacBook (so far) to be made obsolete. Back in April Apple added five MacBooks from 2013-14 to its list of 'vintage' products.

Recently, Apple released both a new MacBook Air (2020) and a new 13-inch MacBook Pro, both featuring Apple's new Magic Keyboard for MacBook, as well as updated internal hardware.