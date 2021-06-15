What you need to know
- You can now buy the HomePod mini smart speaker in more countries.
- Ireland, Austria, and New Zealand can now get their hands on Apple's mini HomePod.
Apple has today made the popular HomePod mini available to buyers in more countries, with the speaker now offered in Ireland, Austria, and New Zealand.
The speaker is available in both White and Space Gray offerings, as you might expect. It's the same HomePod mini speaker that many of us have been enjoying for some time now, but it's the first time music fans in Ireland, Austria, and New Zealand have been able to enjoy the diminutive speaker.
Jam-packed with innovation, HomePod mini delivers unexpectedly big sound for a speaker of its size. At just 3.3 inches tall, it takes up almost no space but fills the entire room with rich 360‑degree audio that sounds amazing from every angle.
The small HomePod mini is now the only HomePod available to buy, following Apple's decision earlier this year to cancel the larger offering. It took three months, but HomePod is now completely out of stock at apple.com.
Still on the lookout for a bargain HomePod mini in the United States? These are some of the best HomePod mini deals we've been able to find. Can I suggest using some of the money saved on a single HomePod mini to buy a second? You'd be surprised how great these things sound in a stereo pair!
