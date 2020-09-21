Apple's iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 are off to a good start, with adoption already at more than 26% of all iPhones and iPads according to new numbers shared by analytics firm Mixpanel.

The report, spotted by MacRumors, has iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 sat at 26.32% adoption just five days after they were launched on September 16. The data is based on visits to websites and ad impressions generated by mobile apps, so it's far from 100% accurate. But it does give us a good idea of how popular iOS 14 is, especially compared to iOS 13.