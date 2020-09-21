What you need to know
- Apple released iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 to the public on Wednesday, September 16.
- Just five days later, it's already at more than 26% adoption.
- iOS 13 was at around 20% after the same period last year.
Apple's iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 are off to a good start, with adoption already at more than 26% of all iPhones and iPads according to new numbers shared by analytics firm Mixpanel.
The report, spotted by MacRumors, has iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 sat at 26.32% adoption just five days after they were launched on September 16. The data is based on visits to websites and ad impressions generated by mobile apps, so it's far from 100% accurate. But it does give us a good idea of how popular iOS 14 is, especially compared to iOS 13.
At the same point last year we saw iOS 13 sat at around the 20% mark, so things are on the up in terms of iOS 14 and iPadOS 14.
There are plenty of reasons to upgrade this year as well. Whether it's the new Home screen widgets or the ability to finally, finally set our favorite default email and web browsing apps, the new updates are winners as far as I'm concerned.
