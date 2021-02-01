Time to upgrade! Get an iPhone 12 mini + Unlimited Data for $60/mo

Apple's upcoming iOS 14.5 includes support for PS5 DualSense and Xbox Series X controllers

Presumably tvOS 14.5, too.
  • The PS5 DualSense and Xbox Series X controllers will be supported by iOS 14.5.

Apple's upcoming iOS 14.5 update will add support for Sony's new PS5 DualSense controller alongside the Microsoft Xbox Series X controller, according to a report.

The update, which has just been made available to developers in its initial beta form, will add support for the newest gaming controllers on top of the existing support for the PS4 and Xbox One X controllers. That's according to Rene Ritchie who took to Twitter to share the details.

The same controller support will also be available on the iPad via the iPadOS 14.5 update and, presumably, the Apple TV via the tvOS 14.5 update. There's no suggesting when we can expect these updates to be made available to the public, however. Apple normally releases a handful of betas to developers and public neta testers before letting new software loose on the public.