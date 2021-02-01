What you need to know
- The PS5 DualSense and Xbox Series X controllers will be supported by iOS 14.5.
Apple's upcoming iOS 14.5 update will add support for Sony's new PS5 DualSense controller alongside the Microsoft Xbox Series X controller, according to a report.
The update, which has just been made available to developers in its initial beta form, will add support for the newest gaming controllers on top of the existing support for the PS4 and Xbox One X controllers. That's according to Rene Ritchie who took to Twitter to share the details.
The same controller support will also be available on the iPad via the iPadOS 14.5 update and, presumably, the Apple TV via the tvOS 14.5 update. There's no suggesting when we can expect these updates to be made available to the public, however. Apple normally releases a handful of betas to developers and public neta testers before letting new software loose on the public.
iOS 14.5 will enable dual-SIM 5G support on the iPhone 12 lineup
Those who use the iPhone 12 dual-SIM support will soon be able to get in on the 5G fun for the first time.
New iOS 14 and watchOS 7 betas add AirPlay 2 support for Apple Fitness+
New iOS and watchOS betas seeded to developers today have added AirPlay 2 support for Fitness+ workouts.
Review: Keychron's K3 is a small and lightweight productivity booster
The Keychron K3 is the latest offering from the affordable mechanical keyboard brand. This is a compact, low profile option that's great for productivity.
Every amiibo compatible with The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is one of the best games on the Nintendo Switch. To get more out of your game, along with a high-quality figurine, check out our list of compatible Zelda amiibo.