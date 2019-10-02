Flagship phones being pitted against one another is nothing we aren't already familiar with. We've already shared a few speed test videos showing how the latest iPhones compare with other phones with varying results. This time it's iPhone 11 Pro Max against the OnePlus 7T.

The video comes via YouTube channel Gary Explains, which makes it different to most. Instead of having someone open apps in a certain order in an attempt to recreate real-world usage, this video uses a benchmarking tool called Speed Test G. It's designed to combine traditional speed test methods with benchmark scores, although we're still not entirely sure whether that changes things. Regardless, it's an app that was recently ported to iOS which only meant one thing – iPhone speed tests.

And that's what we got with the latest OnePlus Android phone for comparison.