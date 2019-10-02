What you need to know
- An iPhone 11 Pro Max and OnePlus 7T were put through a rigorous speed test.
- iPhone 11 Pro Max came out on top.
- The specific test used is meant to be more accurate than others.
Flagship phones being pitted against one another is nothing we aren't already familiar with. We've already shared a few speed test videos showing how the latest iPhones compare with other phones with varying results. This time it's iPhone 11 Pro Max against the OnePlus 7T.
The video comes via YouTube channel Gary Explains, which makes it different to most. Instead of having someone open apps in a certain order in an attempt to recreate real-world usage, this video uses a benchmarking tool called Speed Test G. It's designed to combine traditional speed test methods with benchmark scores, although we're still not entirely sure whether that changes things. Regardless, it's an app that was recently ported to iOS which only meant one thing – iPhone speed tests.
And that's what we got with the latest OnePlus Android phone for comparison.
You can watch the video to see how things went down, but ultimately Apple came out on top and by what appears to be some margin. The company has put a ton of work into making the A13 Bionic the best mobile chip on the market and that shows here. But again, whether these numbers really match up with how the two phones compare when being used, we're not really sure.
Apple VP of software engineering Craig Federighi previously railed against such tests, even mocking how manual speed tests are carried out on YouTube during an interview on The Talk Show. We've linked to the correct timestamp below – stick with it, it's worth the wait.
Apple released iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max on September 20th and speed tests aside, people seem to be very happy with them. And that's probably the only thing that matters.