Apple's upcoming 2022 flagship iPhones could come with as much as 8GB of RAM, according to a new report.

While the current iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max ship with just 6GB of RAM, Apple's rumored iPhone 14 Pro is now said to be getting an extra 2GB — forming a full 8GB of RAM. That report comes via the same person that correctly predicted a previous iPad mini refresh although they do have some misses.

That person is "yeux1122" who has posted to Korean blog Naver. MacRumors was the first to spot the report.

The "yeux1122" report also suggests that the supply chain requirements have already been confirmed for the additional RAM.

Via machine translation:

It is said that the RAM installed in the iPhone 14 Pro to be released this year will be 8 GB. The parts related to the supply with related companies have already been confirmed, and the scheduling for mass production seems to proceed faster. The new Galaxy flagship model and RAM have become the same.

As the Korean report correctly points out, the move would see the new flagship iPhones match those from Samsung, although iOS does require less RAM to function properly than Android for various reasons. Apple's reason for adding more RAM could be down to new features, possibly related to the amount of data that needs to be moved around for photography and videography enhancements.

Apple is widely expected to ship its new iPhone 14 lineup later this year, likely in or around September. The device will come in four flavors with only the two Pro models set to benefit from the bump to 8GB of RAM.