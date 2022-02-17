What you need to know
- Apple's iPhone 14 Pro is rumored to come with 8GB of RAM.
- The current iPhone 13 Pro ships with 6GB of RAM.
- The new rumor comes via someone who correctly predicted some iPad mini news last year.
Apple's upcoming 2022 flagship iPhones could come with as much as 8GB of RAM, according to a new report.
While the current iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max ship with just 6GB of RAM, Apple's rumored iPhone 14 Pro is now said to be getting an extra 2GB — forming a full 8GB of RAM. That report comes via the same person that correctly predicted a previous iPad mini refresh although they do have some misses.
That person is "yeux1122" who has posted to Korean blog Naver. MacRumors was the first to spot the report.
The "yeux1122" report also suggests that the supply chain requirements have already been confirmed for the additional RAM.
Via machine translation:
It is said that the RAM installed in the iPhone 14 Pro to be released this year will be 8 GB.
The parts related to the supply with related companies have already been confirmed, and the scheduling for mass production seems to proceed faster. The new Galaxy flagship model and RAM have become the same.
As the Korean report correctly points out, the move would see the new flagship iPhones match those from Samsung, although iOS does require less RAM to function properly than Android for various reasons. Apple's reason for adding more RAM could be down to new features, possibly related to the amount of data that needs to be moved around for photography and videography enhancements.
Apple is widely expected to ship its new iPhone 14 lineup later this year, likely in or around September. The device will come in four flavors with only the two Pro models set to benefit from the bump to 8GB of RAM.
Review: Display your favorite photo memories with the Aura Mason Luxe
Have a lot of photos that you want to display in your home? Then you should consider the Mason Luxe digital photo frame from Aura.
Shareholder group raises 'significant concern' over Tim Cook's pay
A top shareholder group has warned that Tim Cook's compensation as Apple CEO raises 'significant concern', in particular with regard to a massive stock award he got last year.
What makes Nintendo Switch Online still worth buying in 2022?
If you're new to the Nintendo Switch scene, or if you're longing to play games with friends around the world, this review outlines everything you need to decide whether Nintendo Switch Online is a service worth paying for.
Apple Wallet has got some healthy competition
Since Apple's MagSafe system came out in 2020, plenty of iPhone accessory manufacturers have churned out new accessories in answer. These are the best MagSafe wallets, both Apple and otherwise.