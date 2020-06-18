Initial testing of Apple's new AMD 5600M GPU option for the 16-inch MacBook shows impressive performance gains.

A hands-on from Max Tech suggests that the performance of the new GPU option is twice that of the lower-spec versions. From the video description:

Apple has added a new 5600M graphics option to the 16" MacBook Pro just days before WWDC 2020. This new option features 8GB of expensive HBM2 video memory, so it's priced at a massive $800.

In this video, we test a bunch of graphics benchmarks like Geekbench 5, GFXBench, Unigine Heaven Gaming benchmark, and a few Final Cut Pro X video editing tests to see how well this 5600M GPU compared to the 5300M and 5500M graphics options, as well as the old Vega 20 GPU.

We also compared our scores to the Vega 48 GPU in the 5K iMac and the Vega 56 GPU in the iMac Pro.