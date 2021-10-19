What you need to know
- Apple unveiled its new MacBook Pro, featuring a return of the MagSafe charger.
- The new charger that comes in the box features a separate USB-C to MagSafe cable.
- That means you don't have to replace your adapter if it breaks.
On Monday Apple announced the new MacBook Pro (2021), the company's best MacBook to date featuring all-new M1 Pro and M1 Max Apple silicon, as well as the return of the MagSafe charger.
Apple's 'in the box' section of the new MacBook's website confirms that the new MagSafe charger that ships in the box with the computer is a separate, modular MagSafe to USB-C cable and a power adapter, much like the charger that comes with the 13-inch MacBook Pro with M1 (except that is USB-C, not MagSafe).
Not only are the two now separate, but you can also buy all of the new charging gear from Apple's website. This is fantastic news for new MagSafe users who encounter any self-inflicted difficulty using the cable. If you need a new MagSafe "charger" out of warranty, or you want a spare just in case, you can now just buy a cable (admittedly still $50) rather than a whole new MagSafe power adapter, as was the case with MagSafe MacBooks of old.
The new MacBook's charging scene is pretty complicated, because whilst MagSafe is back you can still charge your Mac using USB-C if you so desire, which might be handy for on-the-go use whilst traveling. The new 14-inch MacBook Pro supports Fast Charge (50% capacity in 30 minutes) through USB-C, however, the 16-inch MacBook Pro only supports this through MagSafe.
Regardless, the availability of a more modular power cable that won't cost more than $100 to replace every time it is lost or breaks is fantastic news.
