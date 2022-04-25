Apple has shared a new Shot on iPhone 13 Pro video and this time it's a documentary about Singaporean food — and there's a little drama thrown in for good measure, too.

Apple shares videos like this to show what the iPhone 13 Pro cameras are capable of and this latest video is all about macro shots and some gorgeous lighting. It all comes together to build an interesting aesthetic and a gripping story of feuding food outlets. You really should just watch the video to see what it's all about — it runs for just five minutes and is well worth your time.