What you need to know
- Apple has shared a new video that was shot on an iPhone 13 Pro.
- The new video tells the story of a feud in the world of Singaporean food.
- Apple has also made a behind-the-scenes look at the video's creation available on YouTube.
Apple has shared a new Shot on iPhone 13 Pro video and this time it's a documentary about Singaporean food — and there's a little drama thrown in for good measure, too.
Apple shares videos like this to show what the iPhone 13 Pro cameras are capable of and this latest video is all about macro shots and some gorgeous lighting. It all comes together to build an interesting aesthetic and a gripping story of feuding food outlets. You really should just watch the video to see what it's all about — it runs for just five minutes and is well worth your time.
Big ambitions clash in tiny kitchens, all in the name of Singapore's beloved hawker dish — chicken rice. Apple presents a documentary about hawker pride and conviction, set against the backdrop of the famous Maxwell Food Centre. From the creator of Chef's Table and director of Jiro Dreams of Sushi, David Gelb. Shot on iPhone 13 Pro.
Apple has also shared a behind-the-scenes video of how the documentary was made — a great watch for all the budding iPhone videographers out there.
The iPhone 13 Pro is currently the best iPhone for photographers and videographers, but that will all change when Apple announces the iPhone 14 lineup later this year. The iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models are expected to gain a new 48-megapixel main camera, for example. Expect Apple to announce those new devices in or around September.
