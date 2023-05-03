Final Cut Pro could finally come to the iPad, here's when
Maybe it's finally happening.
If Apple really wants people to consider the iPad, and specifically the iPad Pro, to be real Mac replacements it needs to produce the apps to make that possible. Now, it could be working on not just one but two of the apps that creators would probably jump at having an iPad version of.
The main one of those apps is the Final Cut Pro video editor which is used by countless creatives from those working on movies to YouTubers and beyond. The second? Another app that is the go-to for so many people — the audio creation tool Logic Pro.
If both of these really are coming to the iPad that's great news, but even better is the claim that in the case of Final Cut Pro at least, it'll be just like its Mac counterpart.
Finally Final Cut Pro
This is all according to the Twitter leaker @analyst941 who has been prolific of late. This is the person that correctly predicted the arrival of the iPhone 14 Pro and the Dynamic Island. But beyond a tip about Apple's best iPhone, we don't know all that much about them. That hasn't stopped them from sharing all kinds of details of late, with this tweet being the latest.
According to that tweet (opens in new tab), Final Cut Pro is coming to the iPad in 2024, while Logic Pro users will have to wait a little longer — it's 2025 for you, apparently.
The leaker goes on, saying that "to clarify, this version of Final Cut Pro will be 1:1 to its big brother, along with a slightly modified UI to support touch."
That all sounds very promising indeed, but it's important to remember that we don't yet know whether this person has the connections required to make this kind of claim. We'll know more about that when WWDC23 rolls around. If their other claims come in, it might be time to start paying real attention to this latest report.
