Plex reports a data breach with some emails and encrypted passwords exposed
By Bryan M Wolfe published
There's something you need to do right away — reset your Plex password.
Plex users are receiving emails today about a data breach that occurred on Tuesday, August 23. The breach occurred when an unnamed third party accessed user emails, usernames, and encrypted passwords. The suspicious activity is being described by the American streaming media service as "limited" and only affecting a limited subset of data.
After identifying the breach, Plex hashed and secured all account passwords that could have been accessed. For further protection, Plex recommends all customers reset their passwords. The email contains directions to do so.
The company stresses credit card and other payment data are not stored on its servers and therefore weren't involved in the breach.
Changing that password
If you're a Plex customer, you're advised to sign out of all of your devices where the software is installed, then change your password. There's a support article (opens in new tab) with step-by-step instructions on resetting your password. Plex also recommends enabling two-factor authentication (opens in new tab) on your Plex account for added security.
Plex offers a client-service media player platform, allowing users to organize entertainment files, including video, audio, and photos. You can access content across various platforms, including mobile devices, streaming boxes, web apps, and smart TVs.
You can find information on using Plex from the official website; it supports all the best iPhones, including the iPhone 13, and an official Plex app is available in the App Store.
For step-by-step instructions on how to reset your password on Plex, visit: https://support.plex.tv/articles/account-requires-password-reset (opens in new tab)
