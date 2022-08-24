Plex reports a data breach with some emails and encrypted passwords exposed

Plex users are receiving emails today about a data breach that occurred on Tuesday, August 23. The breach occurred when an unnamed third party accessed user emails, usernames, and encrypted passwords. The suspicious activity is being described by the American streaming media service as "limited" and only affecting a limited subset of data.

After identifying the breach, Plex hashed and secured all account passwords that could have been accessed. For further protection, Plex recommends all customers reset their passwords. The email contains directions to do so.

The company stresses credit card and other payment data are not stored on its servers and therefore weren't involved in the breach.

Changing that password

If you're a Plex customer, you're advised to sign out of all of your devices where the software is installed, then change your password. There's a support article with step-by-step instructions on resetting your password. Plex also recommends enabling two-factor authentication on your Plex account for added security.

We sincerely apologize to you for any inconvenience this situation may cause. We take pride in our security system and want to assure you that we are doing everything we can to swiftly remedy this incident and prevent future incidents from occurring. We are all too aware that third-parties will continue to attempt to infiltrate IT infrastructures around the world, and rest assured we at Plex will never be complacent in hardening our security and defenses." Plex

Plex offers a client-service media player platform, allowing users to organize entertainment files, including video, audio, and photos. You can access content across various platforms, including mobile devices, streaming boxes, web apps, and smart TVs.

