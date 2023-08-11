Apple to shutter Trailers app we forgot existed

Apple launched the iTunes Movie Trailers app back in 2011, a destination for details about upcoming movies, trailers, and Rotten Tomatoes scores. If you'd completely forgotten it existed, don't worry, we did too.

But that does mean none of us will be too disappointed by the news today that hints Apple may soon be shuttering the app.

In early August, Mac Rumors noticed a new banner on the dedicated iTunes Movie Trailers website that read: "Apple TV app is the new home of iTunes Movie Trailers." Fast-forward a few weeks, and that same message is being rolled out to the Movie Trailers apps on both iOS and tvOS.

Some US-based users then reported spotting a new section of the Apple TV app called "Watch the Latest Trailers", suggesting that's where upcoming and new trailers are likely to live soon.

For now, the app is still available to download from the Apple App Store, and only a few users in select regions are noticing the new trailers section on the Apple TV app. But it hasn't been updated since 2017, and we'd guess it's only a matter of time before this update is rolled out to all Apple TV app users and the iTunes Movie Trailers app is shuttered for good.

So long, iTunes!

Apple has been slowly phasing out the iTunes branding for some time now, as well as rolling all of the best iTunes products into other offerings.

In that context, it makes complete sense that a standalone iTunes app dedicated to trailers should become part of the Apple TV app instead, ensuring all of Apple's entertainment properties are in one place - a more straightforward proposition for anyone new to Apple, too.

This way, people could also presumably bookmark content they're interested in and then even be notified if those shows or movies arrive on the streaming platform.