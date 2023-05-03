Runway’s new iOS app now lets you create generative AI video directly from your iPhone

It’s fair to say that the huge leaps in power of generative AI in recent months have caught plenty of us off guard, with the penny-dropping moment for many coming when using image-making apps and services like Midjourney, Stable Diffusion, and DALL-E for the first time.

As the quality of images produced by those platforms continues to improve at an alarming rate, the inevitable next step for text-to-image technology was always going to be moving pictures and videos. With the recent release of Runway’s iOS app, we now have an easy-to-use tool that looks set to offer those capabilities to the mainstream.

The New York-based start-up’s video-to-video generative AI model Gen-1 has been available to use online for some time, but the launch of the dedicated RunwayML (opens in new tab) app marks the first time the platform can be used directly from a mobile phone.

The app currently allows you to edit and enhance existing videos using the model and its AI filters, letting you easily create impressive new clips, the likes of which we’re inevitably going to see start flooding our timelines in the coming weeks.

Create nightmarish Sledgehammer-style clips

From Claymation and “paper and ink", there’s a host of preset filters to mangle your videos alongside the app's ability to take text prompts.

While some of the results can at times be a little jarring and unintentionally psychedelic as is currently the way with most generative AI, some of the clips it provided were nonetheless impressively usable, demonstrating where the technology will quickly be heading.

It takes a few minutes to process a result and there’s the fairly big, but understandable restriction to source clips being restricted to just five seconds in length for non-premium users, while prompts that reference copyright-protected content tends to get refused (our attempt to generate a Hanna Barbera style clip got knocked back for example).

The non-subscription version of the service has a limit of 525 credits, with each second of video produced using up 14 credits.

If that’s not enough, then there are Standard ($143.99/year) and Pro ($344.99/year) subscription tiers. The former plan offers you 625 credits a month plus beefed-up features like 1080p video, while the Pro plan gives you 2,250 credits/month plus access to all of Runway’s other AI tools.