Google Photos gets an Apple Intelligence-inspired update to help you find your favorite snaps

Google is rolling out an AI feature for its Photos app, enabling users to search for photos in their libraries using the Gemini AI assistant.

Currently available as a test for some U.S. users, 'Ask Photos' allows conversational language to be used in order to find photos. In a blog post, Google explained how this feature works. "You can search for specific photos in a natural, descriptive way, like “Alice and me laughing,” “Kayaking on a lake surrounded by mountains” or “Emma painting in the backyard.” But 'Ask Photos' goes further, with the ability to group photos into shared albums and more. "You can ask for suggestions for the best photos from your birthday party for a shared album or for help summarizing the top things you did on your recent trip to share with a friend."

More importantly, Google has emphasized privacy regarding this feature. Any photos found or grouped into new albums are not seen by the company, nor will they be used for any other purposes. "To help us improve Ask Photos, queries may be reviewed by humans, but only after being disconnected from your Google Account to protect your privacy. The answers provided by 'Ask Photos', including your photos and videos, are not reviewed by humans, unless you provide feedback or in rare cases to address abuse or harm."

If you use Google Photos on the best iPhones and don't yet have access to 'Ask Photos', you can join the waiting list here.

What's coming to Photos via Apple Intelligence?

(Image credit: Apple)

If 'Ask Photos' sounds familiar, you're not mistaken. Announced at WWDC in June, Apple's yearly developer conference, Apple Intelligence is the company's endeavor to improve its software suite with AI-powered features. During the keynote, Apple showcased several features within its Photos app, powered by this new technology.

One example is 'Clean Up', which lets you remove any unwanted objects in a photo by simply drawing a circle around them. However, it's the search functionality in Apple's Photos app that's very familiar to Google's 'Ask Photos'. Just like Google's version, you can use everyday language in Apple's Photos app in the search bar. For example, typing in "Watching the Spice Girls at Murrayfield” will pull up all media that's relevant to that sentence.

Apple says iOS 18.1 will arrive later this year for compatible iPhones, with Apple Intelligence launching first for U.S. users.

