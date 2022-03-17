Whether you just purchased a brand new iPhone SE or iPhone 13, you've got the best iPhone in your hands. And if you're a brand new iPhone owner, you may also find yourself wondering, "what are the best apps I should download right now?" Whether this is your first iPhone or your 10th, the App Store is full of wonderful apps that will keep you busy and productive. Whether you consider yourself a social butterfly, a music lover, or a busy bee, there are definitely apps on the App Store that are standard downloads on any new device, including your current iPhone, be it an iPhone SE 3 or the iPhone 13 Pro. Once you have the basic apps downloaded, then you can dive deeper into the world of apps. But here are the best apps for iPhone to have on day one.

Social Networking Twitter

Twitter may not be quite as saturated as Facebook, but the microblogging site still manages to permeate our daily lives well enough. If you have a Twitter account, you'll want this app. Some will tell you that there are better third-party Twitter clients out there, but if you want access to all of the new features on Twitter, such as polls, Spaces, and more, you'll need the official app.

Twitter Stay up to date on everything that's happening in the world, from breaking news to what's trending. Free at App Store

Instagram

When it comes to social photography, Instagram is second to none, and definitely one of the best iPhone apps. When you follow your friends, celebrities, and trending topics, you'll be showered with pictures of food, feet, and duck faces. Meanwhile, you'll be able to grace the world with your perfectly poised selfies.

Instagram Follow your friends and other people on Instagram and throw them some likes on their images. You can even check out their daily stories. Free at App Store

Messaging WhatsApp It's fun. It's free. Lots of your friends are already signed up. It's WhatsApp, and it's one of the most popular chat apps around, and another one of the best iPhone apps. You can send chats internationally, start group audio and video calls, plan get-togethers, and it's cross-platform so your non-iPhone friends can join in the games, too.

WhatsApp Messenger Keep in touch with your friends and family from all over the world easily with WhatsApp. Free at App Store

Skype

Skype lets you stay in contact with your friends from anywhere in the world. It allows you to message each other, do audio or video calls, and you can also use Skype to call any number with fairly low rates. Skype has been a popular way to keep in contact with your favorite people for a while, and it's also commonly used for podcasting.

Skype Stay in contact with friends and family with Skype through video calls and messaging services. You can even use Skype to make regular phone calls. Free at App Store

Productivity 1Password

If this is your first smartphone, you'll quickly realize just how many passwords you'll need for different apps and websites. 1Password stores those passwords for you, along with credit card information, profile data, and a whole lot more. The best part is, you will only have to remember the one password you use to log in. Even better, if your iPhone has Touch ID or Face ID, you can log in with your fingerprint or face scan. I've been using 1Password for years, so I can definitely vouch that it is one of the best iPhone apps, and probably the most essential.

1Password Keep all of your accounts secure with 1Password. It'll keep track of your credentials and help you generate secure, randomized passwords. Free with in-app purchases at App Store

Fantastical

Fantastical is our favorite calendar app that also integrates Reminders seamlessly into it. With Fantastical, you get a beautiful and sleek interface that makes scheduling a breeze with natural language input. You can easily switch between the month view to a weekly ticker view, and see your entire agenda at once. It works with your native iOS Calendar, so no additional setup is necessary. It's the best iPhone app for calendars, at least we think so.

Fantastical Fantastical helps you keep your schedule in check with a beautiful interface and powerful features. It also supports natural language input. Free with in-app purchases

Microsoft Office

Word, Excel, PowerPoint (plus maybe OneNote and Outlook). These are the basic staples of the average computer-using human. There is a pretty good chance that you use one or all of these programs in your office environment. With Microsoft's Office 365 subscription, you can access all of your essential files on your iPhone with this comprehensive app that includes Word, Excel, and PowerPoint in one place. Plus, you can create, edit, and share documents on the go. It's a must-have for most of us.

Microsoft Office for iOS The Microsoft Office app contains Word, Excel, and PowerPoint all in one place. Free with in-app purchases at App Store

Apple iWork

If you're throwing out everything you knew about anything non-Apple, then iWork is your replacement productivity bundle. It's the company's answer to Microsoft Office. Pages, Numbers, and Keynote will get you the same results with a different interface. And, if your working companions are on Microsoft, it's no problem. You can export your documents to their counterparts. With iCloud, you can store all of your work in the cloud for easy access from any iOS device, or on the web, whether you use a Mac or PC.

Pages Apple's word processor app can help you get any document prepared in a professional manner. Free at App Store

Numbers Create, edit, and view spreadsheets with ease. Free at App Store

Keynote Create beautiful presentations easily, right from your iPhone. Free at App Store

Spark Email

If you want an email app that will help you become more efficient at going through your email inbox, try Spark from Readdle. With the Smart Inbox feature, it helps automatically group your email messages into Notifications, Newsletters, and People. You can also set up Smart Alerts so that you only get notified when an important email hits your inbox, instead of being notified for everything, including newsletters and spam. You can have multiple accounts, a universal inbox, and customize the actions when you swipe on a message. It's a very customizable and efficient email client, making it one of the best iPhone apps.

Spark - Email App by Readdle The Smart Inbox feature of Spark will help you get through your email inbox more efficiently. Free at App Store

Music Apple Music

Now that you are a part of the Apple ecosystem, it is time to maximize your benefits. One of those choice bonuses is Apple Music. With it, you have access to Apple's wealth of tunes. You can listen to full albums in their entirety, create your own playlists with your favorite tracks, and listen to brand new music without having to buy it. You can also download everything for offline listening.

Apple Music for iOS Browse through a large database of music and music videos. You can also listen in Dolby Atmos, Spatial Audio, and Lossless formats. Free at App Store

Spotify Spotify is similar to Apple Music, but basically just isn't Apple Music. If you are new to the Apple ecosystem, chances are you are a Spotify user. In that case, keep all of your history and playlists nearby with the official app. The benefit of having Spotify around is that you can still stream music without having to pay for it, you just have to listen in shuffle mode. It also has a variety of podcasts to listen to as well. If you aren't an Apple Music subscriber, then Spotify is the best iPhone app for music.

Spotify Spotify gives you access to a massive collection of music and podcasts. Create playlists, play albums, and discover some new podcasts in one place. Free with in-app purchases at App Store

Pandora Pandora is like the grandfather of streaming music. It works a lot differently than Spotify or Apple Music. It's more like a radio station that you are in charge of. Pandora is great for hitting the play button and letting the music flow. It should be in every music lover's arsenal.

Pandora Pandora lets you create custom radio stations based on a music artist or song. It's time to just go with the flow — it's perfect background music. Free with in-app purchases at App Store

Streaming media Hulu

You can get your on-demand fix of thousands of TV shows and movies with Hulu. On the iPhone, you'll need a paid subscription. But, that means you can watch the latest and greatest of Hulu's catalog whenever you want. If you have a subscription to Hulu, you'll want it on your Home screen.

Hulu Hulu has a vast selection of TV shows and movies to watch from the comfort of your iPhone. From $7 a month at App Store

Netflix

Similar to Hulu, Netflix lets you stream thousands of TV shows and movies right on your iPhone. But, you'll need a subscription to the streaming service. If you are already watching Netflix shows and movies on your computer or set-top box, you'll be happy to have the same great content delivered right to your mobile device. We watch so much on Netflix, it's definitely up there as one of the best iPhone apps.

Netflix Netflix is full of popular shows and movies, but they're also well-known for having some completely original content, like Tiger King. Yes, Carole Baskin did it. From $9 a month at App Store

YouTube

The YouTube app almost belongs in the social networking section because it is much more than just a media streaming service. It is also a place where nobodies become famous, and everyone has a chance at their five minutes of fame. With YouTube on your iPhone, you can film your next mini-movie, edit it, and publish it without having to switch over to another screen. Or, you could just watch cat videos all day. YouTube is one of the quintessential best iPhone apps that everyone should have.

YouTube YouTube has videos for pretty much anything you would want to watch or learn. Plus, you can upload your own creations too. Free with in-app purchases at App Store

Cloud storage Dropbox

When it comes to keeping important files close by without taking up storage space on your iPhone, Dropbox is tops. You can store anything, movies, music, photos, PDFs, e-books, whatever, and even share it with others without having to give them access to your account. Thanks to cross-platform compatibility, everyone can use Dropbox, as long as they have access to the Internet. If you have a Dropbox account, get this app. You will need to pay for storage increases, however. I've been using Dropbox for years for pretty much everything, and it's one of the best iPhone apps on all of my devices.

Dropbox for iOS Dropbox integrates with many third-party apps and services and offers different amounts of storage to suit your needs. Free with in-app purchases at App Store

Google Drive Google Drive is another great cloud storage service, but it requires a Google account. If you are signed up with Google, you can save documents, videos, pictures, and more. You can also work in Google Docs within the cloud storage service and collaborate in real-time with others. A lot of companies use Google Drive because it is so easy to share information with employees. If you are already signed up with Google, you'll appreciate having Google Drive on your Home screen.

Google Drive for iOS Keep all of your Google Docs and other files safely in Google Drive for access across multiple devices. Free with in-app purchases at App Store

OneDrive Microsoft's cloud storage service is not just for Office. You can store documents (non-Office ones, too), photos, music, videos, contacts, and more. You can easily share documents with others, and because OneDrive is cross-platform, you can access your account from any device. If you have a Microsoft 365 account, your features grow exponentially.

Microsoft OneDrive While you can store all of your Office files in OneDrive, it's also great for non-Office files too. Free with in-app purchases at App Store

Navigation Google Maps Apple's Maps app has grown into its own over the past few years and works incredibly well on the iPhone. But there are still a few missing features or tools that don't work in all areas. That's why you'll need Google Maps as a backup. Google Maps has just been around a lot longer, and so has a more polished feature set that works in more locations. Again, this is one of the best iPhone apps to have around for directions.

Google Maps for iOS Google Maps has many powerful features that will help you get where you need to go with turn-by-turn directions for driving, transit, and even walking. Free at App Store

Waze When it comes to beating traffic, nothing compares to Waze. It's part social, part magical. Using real-time data from drivers currently on the road, Waze can determine traffic conditions right where you are. If an accident just happened a few minutes ago, it'll be reported in Waze, and alternate routes will be determined to help get you through the traffic jam the best way possible.

Waze Waze is like Google Maps, except that the information it gets is crowdsourced from other users. So you have up-to-the-minute traffic info to help you get to your destination faster. Free at App Store

Rideshare Lyft Having a rideshare app on your phone is always going to come in handy, especially when traveling to a new city or if you can't get a ride from family or friends. Lyft offers cheaper rates than Uber (slightly, but it does make a difference), and they do offer quite often. I prefer using Lyft whenever possible, and there are different levels of rides to suit your needs. Lyft is one of the best iPhone apps to have around if you travel a lot.

Lyft Lyft has pretty reasonable fares, and lets you get a ride from anywhere. There are also different tiers of Lyft for everyone. Free at App Store

Uber If Lyft is not available, you can always go for the one that started it all — Uber. The rates may be a dollar or so more than Lyft, but there may be more drivers available. There are also different levels of Uber rides available, and Uber has a reward system that rewards you the more you use it. Plus, they have their own credit card with decent bonuses, and if you use Apple Card, you get 3% Daily Cash with Uber and UberEats.

Uber Uber is the rideshare service that started it all. Get an Uber from anywhere, and you can also get 3% Daily Cash when you use your Apple Card through Apple Pay. Free at App Store

Reading Apple Books

Apple has its own Books app, which comes with your iPhone, though you can always download it again if you deleted it. With Books, you can browse through all of Apple's offerings from iTunes Books collection, and even import your own ebooks as well. The reading experience is pleasant, as you can customize the appearance to your liking and flick through pages quickly. The Books app also lets you set reading goals to help motivate you to read more too.

Apple Books Apple's own Books app lets you browse through the Books collection and purchase what you want, or you can import your own ebooks. The reading view is customizable. Free at App Store

Kindle Reader

Just because you are not using a Kindle, doesn't mean you can't read your Kindle books. Amazon makes it possible for you to download and read your purchased Kindle books on your iPhone. You can even listen to your Amazon audiobooks. You have to buy books through Amazon, but once purchased, you can download them right onto your iPhone and read whenever you want. The versatility of the Kindle Reader app makes it one of the best iPhone apps.

Kindle Reader The Kindle Reader app lets you enjoy all of your Amazon Kindle books from your iPhone. Free at App Store

Fitness and Health Fitbit You're going to need some way of counting those steps you take every day and logging them into Apple's Health app if you don't also own the best Apple Watch. Fitbit's fitness app is great because you don't have to have any additional equipment for basic walk and run tracking. But, if you own any of the company's many wearable fitness trackers, you can store all of your data on your iPhone. If you don't already own an Apple Watch, or you are leaning more toward FitBit for your health and fitness needs, you'll enjoy the features that the Fitbit app has to offer.

Nike+ Run Club If you are an avid runner, or even if you are just starting out, the Nike+ Run Club app is a personal trainer that will help you reach your goals. It tracks and stores your runs and coaches you along the way, no matter what your level. You can compete with other members of the Run Club to help motivate you to get moving. It connects to Apple Music for inspirational beats. You also can share your activities with friends so they can encourage your success.

Nike Run Club Get your own personal trainer with Nike Run Club and set your own goals to achieve. The app also can adapt to your skill level. Free at App Store

Gyroscope

Ever wish you could see all of your health and fitness data in a single app with a unique and easy-to-follow interface? That's what Gyroscope is, and it also has third-party app integrations for your computer as well, so you can really get a comprehensive overview of your daily activity, as well as how to improve your lifestyle to a more healthy one. You can see your steps, workouts, computer time, sleep, places you've been, and so much more.

Gyroscope Gyroscope gives you a beautiful look at your health data and it integrates with other third-party services for the most comprehensive glance. Free at App Store

Weather Dark Sky

Apple's Weather app has everything you need to check the forecast ahead, but Dark Sky has one fantastic feature that the native Weather app doesn't. It lets you know, within minutes, whether it's going to start raining or snowing. Dark Sky is one of the best iPhone apps because you get comprehensive, detailed weather reports that can help you plan your immediate outdoor activities. Hoping to go for a walk? Check Dark Sky to see how much time you have before the rain starts to fall again. While Dark Sky is one of the best, it's important to note that Apple did acquire Dark Sky back in 2020. While you can still purchase the app and use it, the iOS app and website will be shutting down at the end of 2022. Still, we recommend picking it up and using it for the remainder of the year, because it's one of the best weather apps hands down. Once the year ends, however, know that some of Dark Sky's features will remain in the native Weather app on your iPhone.

Dark Sky Dark Sky gives you the most comprehensive and complete weather forecasts on your iPhone. You'll know whether or not to bring an umbrella when you step outside. $4 at App Store

CARROT Weather

If you want a weather app that is more fun, then CARROT Weather is worth a download, as it is one of the best iPhone apps. It has a beautiful and colorful interface that matches the current weather conditions, and CARROT is a fantastic AI that provides you with a daily dose of snark and sarcasm. If it's too much, you can customize the personality settings to tone it down a bit. CARROT Weather has a customizable widget and an Apple Watch app as well.

CARROT Weather CARROT Weather provides a side of sarcasm and snark with your daily weather forecast. Free with in-app purchases at App Store

Finance Venmo These days, no one really carries cash with them anymore. Peer-to-peer payment services have gained in popularity, because they're so much faster and easier to send and receive money from each other. Venmo is one of the most popular options available, and it connects to your bank account so you can send money instantly, and get money too. Just say, "Hey, mind Venmo-ing me that money?"

Venmo Venmo is one of the most widely-used peer-to-peer payment apps around. Just connect your bank account and start sending money in an instant! Free at App Store

Square Cash Another popular option, and one that I use more myself, is Square Cash. It's from the same company that does Square POS payments at many businesses, and it makes it super easy to send and receive money. Just connect it to your bank account, and you just input the amount you want to send or request someone pay you back. Square Cash also has its own physical card that you can request and use just like a regular debit card. A more recent addition is the ability to buy and sell stocks, and you can invest in Bitcoin directly from the app as well, making it one of the best iPhone apps to download.

Square Cash App Square Cash App lets you connect your bank account or even credit card to send money to other people. You can also purchase Bitcoin, as well as invest in stocks for no fees. Free at App Store

Works with Maps Yelp If you are looking for a place to eat, shop, drink, get gas, or practically anything that's open to the public, you can find out more detailed information from others who have patronized the business with Yelp integration in Apple Maps. It is the easiest way to learn from real people about a business you may want to visit soon.

Yelp Get the latest info on local businesses around you, and check out user reviews and menu items right from Yelp. Free at App Store

OpenTable After you've found a place to eat using Apple Maps, you can then make reservations, right from the app thanks to OpenTable integration. Find a restaurant you want to visit. If it takes reservations and is set up with OpenTable, you can find a date and time while still on the map. If there are no reservations available, you won't have to switch between apps to go back and search for something different. OpenTable also works with Siri now, so you can have the digital personal assistant do the work for you.

OpenTable OpenTable lets you make reservations at your favorite restaurants with just a few taps. You can also check out restaurant info directly from OpenTable. Free at App Store

Entertainment Fandango Find out what movies are playing in your area and share them with the crew. Fandango shows movies that are playing locally, plus, you can add a show time and pick a specific theater. If you and your friends are ready for a movie, just purchase your tickets directly in the app and head on over. It doesn't get easier than that.