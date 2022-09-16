Sago Mini Friends is now streaming on Apple TV+.

Produced by Spin Master Entertainment and animated by Brown Bag Films Toronto, Sago Mini Friends is based on "the charming characters and artful designs featured in the award-winning Sago Mini World app, developed by Sago Mini."

The series is an adorable nod to gratitude, featuring Harvey the floppy-eared dog and his best friends, Jinja the cat, Jack the rabbit and Robin the bird. Along with a unique cast of residents as colorful as their own whimsical world, the four friends play, explore, imagine and celebrate daily in their joyful town of Sagoville. In each episode, Harvey and all his friends express their true thankfulness for all things, big and small, through optimism, kindness, preschool-friendly humor and unforgettable original songs!

“Sago Mini Friends” is executive produced by Daytime Emmy Award nominees Jennifer Dodge (“PAW Patrol”), Ronnen Harary (“PAW Patrol”), Tone Thyne (“Wonder Pets!”) and Dustin Ferrer (“Esme & Roy”). Daytime Emmy Award nominees Laura Clunie (“PAW Patrol”) and Toni Stevens (“PAW Patrol”) serve as executive producers, with Chad Hicks (“Kingdom Force”) as series director.

If you haven't seen the official trailer for the new series, you can check it out on YouTube below:

How to watch Sago Mini Friends on Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on your iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV through the Apple TV app. It is also available on the Fire TV, Xbox, Playstation, and Smart TVs. The service also streams directly through the Apple TV+ website (opens in new tab).

In order to watch the series, you'll need to be an Apple TV+ subscriber. Apple TV+ is available for $4.99 per month or as part of any of the Apple One subscription bundle tiers.

Sago Mini Friends is streaming now on Apple TV+.