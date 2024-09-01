This cute character holds your Beats Pill — and costs $500

If you thought the Beats Pill looked cool, then Japanese artist Verdy has something even more adorable for the new speaker.

A limited edition collectible bear toy, developed in collaboration with Beats, Vear is a new "collectible art figure" that holds the newest version of the speaker.

"Meet "Vear," the latest creation by VERDY. This 3D-animated character is the first re-imagined Pill Character for the new Beats Pill in the form of a collectible art figure," the product description reads.

"This collaboration introduces a cream-colored bear named “Vear” holding the latest Beats Pill between its paws."

You can check out the fun animated trailer below.

Another Day in the Life of Vear - YouTube Watch On

Vear will set you back $500

While Vear is sadly sold out at the time of writing, it was offered in a bundle that included the Beats Pill speaker.

The bundle, however, cost $500. Considering the Beats Pill itself is around $149 new, that's a steep cost for its admittedly adorable companion - although the fact it sold out suggests that customers didn't care too much.

The comments on the YouTube channel certainly suggest others were less impressed by the price tag, but you can still pick up just the speaker itself.

What's new with the first Beats Pill since 2022? The portable speaker has Bluetooh 5.3 for lower-latency, and you can use it as a power bank while you're out and about, while the USB-C port can be used to play lossless audio, too.