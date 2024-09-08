ChatGPT on Mac just got a big update in the EU
Added Intelligence.
EU users may not get some Apple Intelligence features for quite some time, but ChatGPT's impressive macOS app has been steadily gaining fresh features in the interim.
A new companion window rolled out last month, but now the app has added its Memory feature for EU and Korean users.
The feature, that lets users store some data in ChatGPT that persists from session to session, should make it easier to strike up a conversation with the chatbot and get results more quickly, and tailored to your specific preferences.
How to use ChatGPT memory
Once you've updated the app to its latest version, hop into the menu and then the Personalization section.
From here, you can toggle 'Memory' on (it's off by default). This will help ChatGPT to remember how detailed you like your responses, what your preferred name is, and even life details (the app's example is "I just got a puppy!").
From the same menu, you can adjust the memory and remove anything you'd prefer ChatGPT not to remember.
To add data, simply chat with the bot. For example, "I am a 34-year-old freelance writer in tech, based in the UK" triggered the response "memory updated".
