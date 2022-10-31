Is Instagram down for you? You're not alone
Are you having trouble using Instagram right now? You're definitely not alone! It looks like the social network is down.
According to Downdetector, thousands of users are reporting issues accessing the service. The reports reached as high as 8,000 per hour currently. Some users are reporting that the app will simply crash every time they attempt to open it. Others report issues trying to log in.
Instagram is now confirming the news via Twitter.
We're aware that some of you are having issues accessing your Instagram account. We're looking into it and apologize for the inconvenience. #instagramdownOctober 31, 2022
It's currently unclear exactly what the issue is. We'll keep an eye out to see if the company says anything about it or let everyone know that the issue is resolved, so stay tuned!
This story is developing
