Infuriating Instagram bug means you'll rewatch Stories endlessly

What you need to know
- An Instagram bug is causing the same Stories to be served over and over.
- A Meta spokesperson says that Instagram is aware of the issue and working on fixing it.
Instagram users are currently suffering from an infuriating bug that means they can't stop watching the same Stories over and over — but at least Meta is working on it.
The issue has been reported across Twitter and Reddit over the last day or so, with people noting that they are being repeatedly shown Instagram stories that they have already seen. No matter how many times they watch them, the same Stories are served over and over and that's less than ideal. Especially if you're following some whose Stories are, shall we say, not good.
Thankfully, help might be at hand. The Verge reports that Meta is aware of the issue and that it is "working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible." People are still complaining of the issue on Twitter, though, so things definitely aren't back to normal as of the writing of this post.
Instagram Stories are short videos that are similar to what you might expect to find on TikTok and while they can be some of the best iPhone content around — if you follow the right people — variety is indeed the spice of life. Seeing the same story over and over isn't anyone's idea of fun, no matter how many times that cat falls off the sofa.
Fingers are definitely crossed that Meta and Instagram's engineers can come up with a fix for this sooner rather than later and that it doesn't require a new update to be pushed to the App Store to implement it. In the meantime, can I interest you in a look out of the window instead?
No, me neither.
Review: Baseus Desktop Power Strip will charge all your devices, and fast
If there's a level three cable disaster on or around your desk, you may need a desktop power strip like this one from Baseus. This compact power station will charge all your devices fast, including MacBooks.
Apple Pay Later launch sees PayPal fight back with extended payment options
Following the news that Apple is launching its own buy now, pay later (BNPL) system, one of the incumbents is fighting back. Today, PayPal announced that it is expanding its own BNPL offering to give customers more choice when choosing their repayment scheme.
macOS 12.4 broke a vital feature people use every day
Apple's recent macOS 12.4 update made a puzzling change to the way people change the input device on their Mac and it's causing internet-wide confusion for reasons only Apple knows.
Take down demons more comfortably in Diablo Immortal using a controller
It's more comfortable playing games like Diablo Immortal on your iPhone or iPad when using a controller. There are several that work well with iOS devices, but these are the best ones.