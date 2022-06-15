Infuriating Instagram bug means you'll rewatch Stories endlessly

Instagram users are currently suffering from an infuriating bug that means they can't stop watching the same Stories over and over — but at least Meta is working on it.

The issue has been reported across Twitter and Reddit over the last day or so, with people noting that they are being repeatedly shown Instagram stories that they have already seen. No matter how many times they watch them, the same Stories are served over and over and that's less than ideal. Especially if you're following some whose Stories are, shall we say, not good.

Thankfully, help might be at hand. The Verge reports that Meta is aware of the issue and that it is "working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible." People are still complaining of the issue on Twitter, though, so things definitely aren't back to normal as of the writing of this post.

I don't use Instagram much but that glitch that makes you rewatch everyone's Stories over and over is maddening. — Matt Brian (@m4tt) June 15, 2022

Instagram Stories are short videos that are similar to what you might expect to find on TikTok and while they can be some of the best iPhone content around — if you follow the right people — variety is indeed the spice of life. Seeing the same story over and over isn't anyone's idea of fun, no matter how many times that cat falls off the sofa.

Fingers are definitely crossed that Meta and Instagram's engineers can come up with a fix for this sooner rather than later and that it doesn't require a new update to be pushed to the App Store to implement it. In the meantime, can I interest you in a look out of the window instead?

No, me neither.