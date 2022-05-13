The latest NPD report is here, with a few interesting milestones and shakeups across games and consoles sold in the U.S.

According to NPD analyst Mat Piscatella, spending for the month across all of gaming reached $4.3 billion, falling 8% year-over-year. Console sales are interesting, as the PS5 was the best-selling console of the month in dollar sales, while the Nintendo Switch was the best-seller in units sold.

Xbox Series X|S consoles took second place in both categories, meaning the PS5 was last in units sold and the Nintendo Switch was last in dollar sales. Piscatella notes on Twitter that the Nintendo Switch has now outsold the PS4 in the U.S.

As for games, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga was the best-selling game of the month. Elden Ring, which was the top title for both February and March 2022 NPD, fell to second place. Sony's Horizon Forbidden West and Gran Turismo 7 fell from the #5 and #2 spots to the #7 and #9 spots, respectively.

Here's a full look at the best-selling games of the month. As always, NPD tracks dollar sales, not units, while Nintendo and Take-Two Interactive do not provide digital sales data.

April 2022 NPD: Here are the top 20 games sold in the U.S.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Elden Ring MLB The Show 22** Kirby and the Forgotten Land* Nintendo Switch Sports* Call of Duty: Vanguard Horizon Forbidden West Mario Kart 8* Gran Turismo 7 Pokémon Legends Arceus* Minecraft FIFA 22 Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Super Smash Bros. Ultimate* Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Animal Crossing: New Horizons* WWE 2K22* Mario Party Superstars* Madden NFL 22 Tiny Tina's Wonderlands*

*No digital sales included

**No Xbox digital sales included

Now, we can take a look at the best-selling games of the year so far.

2022 NPD: Here are the top 20 games sold in the U.S. so far

Elden Ring LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Pokemon Legends Arceus* Horizon Forbidden West MLB The Show 22** Gran Turismo 7 Call of Duty: Vanguard Kirby and the Forgotten Land* Madden NFL 22 Mario Kart 8* FIFA 22 Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Minecraft Dying Light 2 Stay Human* Monster Hunter Rise Mario Party Superstars* Animal Crossing New Horizons* Super Smash Bros. Ultimate* WWE 2K22* Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

That's all for this month's report!