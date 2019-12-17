What you need to know
- Aqara's new Smart Home Starter Kit is now available on Amazon.
- It's an all-in-one, smart home solution with HomeKit Compatibility.
- To celebrate the launch you can get 20% off with code AQARA017.
Aqara has announced the official launch of its new home automation system on Amazon in the US today, December 17.
By way of a press release, Aqara announced the launch of the new Aqara Smart Home Starter Kit, which features gear for security, automation and remote control. It's an all-in-one solution compatible with Apple's HomeKit.
The starter kit includes the Aqara Hub/Nightlight, Motion Sensor, Door and Window Sensor, Smart Plug and Wireless Mini switch. According to Aqara:
These devices work together seamlessly to allow countless customization and automation capabilities. For example, with the Aqara Hub and Sensors, users can automatically turn on the nightlight when they get up in the middle of the night or when they open the bedroom door. The Mini Switch can also be used to control multiple electronic appliances when used in conjunction with the Smart Plug.
Everything is HomeKit compatible, and many of the devices also work with Google Home and Alexa. There's also an Aqara Home App for push notifications and remote control of devices.
On Amazon you can also purchase an alarm system, Temperature and Humidity monitor, Vibration Sensor to detect breaking glass and more! To celebrate the launch, all customers can get 20% using code AQARA017 right now! Here at iMore, we have a full review of Aqara's smart home system coming very soon, so stay tuned!
Smart Connected Home
Aqara Smart Home
The Aqara Smart Starter Kit is priced at $129, but use code AQARA017 for 20% off!
The starter kit includes a hub, Smart Plug, Door and Window Sensor, and a Wireless Mini Switch, there are also plenty of options to expand your setup.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Several tech companies named in underage labor lawsuit over Cobalt mining
Apple, Google, and Tesla have been named in a lawsuit alleging that tech companies knowingly used Cobalt from the Democratic Republic of Congo that was mined by children in the making of Lithium-ion batteries.
Blind phone camera test sees iPhone 11 Pro knocked out in the first round
YouTuber MKBHD has completed his second annual blind smartphone camera test, with 16 different phones involved. One of those was Apple's iPhone 11 Pro but things didn't end well for it.
iFixit says the new Mac Pro is a 'masterclass in repairability'
iFixit has released its full teardown of the Mac Pro, describing it as "a masterclass in repairability" thanks to modular parts and easy access.
These smart plugs work with Siri and HomeKit
If you're new to home automation, a smart plug can be a good first step in building out your connected home. If you've gone all-in on HomeKit-enabled accessories, this list can help you track down the perfect HomeKit-enabled smart plug for your home.