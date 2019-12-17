Aqara has announced the official launch of its new home automation system on Amazon in the US today, December 17.

By way of a press release, Aqara announced the launch of the new Aqara Smart Home Starter Kit, which features gear for security, automation and remote control. It's an all-in-one solution compatible with Apple's HomeKit.

The starter kit includes the Aqara Hub/Nightlight, Motion Sensor, Door and Window Sensor, Smart Plug and Wireless Mini switch. According to Aqara: