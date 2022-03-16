What you need to know
- Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are remakes of the Generation IV games originally released on the Nintendo DS.
- Players can encounter various legendary and mythical Pokémon after completing the main game.
- With the 1.3 update, players can encounter and catch Arceus and Darkrai under certain conditions.
Pokémon Brilliant and Shining Pearl is full of legendary Pokémon encounters, each with different conditions that need to be met before you can battle and catch them. The Pokémon Company announced in a tweet that the latest 1.3 update unlocks the ability to encounter, battle, and catch the legendary Arceus and the mythical Pokémon Darkrai.
In order to encounter Arceus, players must have save data from Pokémon Legends: Arceus in which they completed all the main story missions. If the player has met those conditions, they can head to their room in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, where they can find the Azure Flute item. Heading to Spear Pillar at the top of Mount Coronet triggers an event where they can battle and catch the creator of all Pokémon, Arceus.
As for Darkrai, players must receive the Member Card item through a Mystery Gift distributed via the Internet. Players also need to have entered the Sinnoh Hall of Fame and obtained the National Pokédex to obtain Darkrai. Darkrai can be found at Newmoon Island.
The 1.3 update is available right now to all owners of Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, and is required to access these in-game events.
Let's go, Sinnoh!
Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl
Embark on an epic adventure
Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are gorgeous remakes of the popular Nintendo DS titles that were first released in 2006. Explore the world, complete your Pokédex, and battle it out across eight gyms and countless Pokémon trainers, all dressed up in an amazing chibi style.
