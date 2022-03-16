Pokémon Brilliant and Shining Pearl is full of legendary Pokémon encounters, each with different conditions that need to be met before you can battle and catch them. The Pokémon Company announced in a tweet that the latest 1.3 update unlocks the ability to encounter, battle, and catch the legendary Arceus and the mythical Pokémon Darkrai.

In order to encounter Arceus, players must have save data from Pokémon Legends: Arceus in which they completed all the main story missions. If the player has met those conditions, they can head to their room in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, where they can find the Azure Flute item. Heading to Spear Pillar at the top of Mount Coronet triggers an event where they can battle and catch the creator of all Pokémon, Arceus.

As for Darkrai, players must receive the Member Card item through a Mystery Gift distributed via the Internet. Players also need to have entered the Sinnoh Hall of Fame and obtained the National Pokédex to obtain Darkrai. Darkrai can be found at Newmoon Island.

The 1.3 update is available right now to all owners of Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, and is required to access these in-game events.