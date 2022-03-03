Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl offer a thrilling story for Pokémon fans of all ages. Part of every Pokémon game are the legendary creatures that live in each world players visit on their epic journeys. Some legendary Pokémon are harder to get than others, adding to their perceived value.
How to catch Darkrai in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl
The event to get Darkrai is currently locked in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, making it inaccessible. However, there is a chance that the event is similar to the one in the original Diamond and Pearl on the Nintendo DS. Darkrai was only obtainable in the original Diamond and Pearl through a Mystery Event item called the Member's Pass. After receiving the Member's Pass via Mystery Gift, players had to follow these steps:
- Defeat the Elite Four and Champion.
- Head to Canalave City.
- Go to Sailor Eldritch's house. Talk to the sailor and agree to get the Lunar Wing at Fullmoon Island.
- After heading to Fullmoon Island, pick up the Lunar Wing left behind by Cresselia. Head back to the mainland.
- Go to Harbor Inn in Canalave City, where a man is waiting on you.
- Sleep on the bed at the inn, which transports you to Newmoon Island.
- Darkrai is waiting for the player and is catchable at level 40.
If this information isn't correct for Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, we'll update when we learn more.
How to catch Shaymin in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl
Shaymin's event is now accessible in the game after being announced during the February 2022 Pokémon Presents. Just like Darkrai, Shaymin was available in the original Diamond and Pearl through a Japanese-exclusive event where the player received an item called Oak's Letter. Oak's Letter is finally available worldwide and is obtainable via Mystery Gift for a limited time.
To get Shaymin, do the following:
- Open the Menu with the X button and navigate to "Mystery Gift". It takes around two hours of gameplay to unlock this feature.
- Select Get via Internet and follow the prompts.
- Head to Victory Road.
- Near the end, there's an exit on the right that was previously blocked by a man. The player will meet a trainer there to help them through the tunnel.
- After getting to the end of the path, the player encounters the Mirror Rock, with Professor Oak standing next to it.
- The Professor will ask the player a question. Answer honestly and you'll see Shaymin approach you before running north.
- Follow the path that Shaymin took until you arrive at Flower Paradise.
- Shaymin is waiting for the player at the end and can be battled and caught at level 30.
Note: The Oak's Letter Mystery Gift will no longer be distributed after March 27, 2022.
Shaymin glitch
Shaymin could be obtained prior to the Mystery Gift distribution via a glitch, but has since been patched out of the game.
A legend like no other
Although there's no way to legitimately obtain Darkrai and Shaymin in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, the developers did leave their corresponding events intact. The generation four remakes are some of the best Pokémon games available, and can even be considered some of the best games on the Nintendo Switch, made all the more clear by the amount of post-game content available for those who enjoyed the Sinnoh region.
Let's go, Sinnoh!
Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl
Embark on an epic adventure
Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are gorgeous remakes of the popular Nintendo DS titles that were first released in 2006. Explore the world, complete your Pokédex, and battle it out across eight gyms and countless Pokémon trainers, all dressed up in an amazing chibi style.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Review: Simplify charging with mophie's 3-in-1 MagSafe Travel Charger
If you are a frequent traveler with an Apple Watch, AirPods, and an iPhone, then mophie's new travel charger will simplify your carry.
Preview: Kirby and the Forgotten Land offers fun platforming for two
Nintendo has been working on a brand new Kirby game that is unlike anything the pink puffball has ever done before. While the game offers a fun solo adventure, controls and abilities for player two are equally enjoyable.
Spotify closes Russia office, removes state-sponsored content
Spotify announced Wednesday that it was closing its offices in Russia and removing state-sponsored content from its platform in response to the invsaion of Ukraine.
Here are the best microphones for streaming on your Switch
Enjoy streaming on your Switch? Want to up the quality of your recordings with a top-shelf microphone? Well, we've got you covered. Here are the best microphones for streaming on your Nintendo Switch.