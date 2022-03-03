Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl offer a thrilling story for Pokémon fans of all ages. Part of every Pokémon game are the legendary creatures that live in each world players visit on their epic journeys. Some legendary Pokémon are harder to get than others, adding to their perceived value.

How to catch Darkrai in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

The event to get Darkrai is currently locked in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, making it inaccessible. However, there is a chance that the event is similar to the one in the original Diamond and Pearl on the Nintendo DS. Darkrai was only obtainable in the original Diamond and Pearl through a Mystery Event item called the Member's Pass. After receiving the Member's Pass via Mystery Gift, players had to follow these steps: Defeat the Elite Four and Champion. Head to Canalave City. Go to Sailor Eldritch's house. Talk to the sailor and agree to get the Lunar Wing at Fullmoon Island. After heading to Fullmoon Island, pick up the Lunar Wing left behind by Cresselia. Head back to the mainland. Go to Harbor Inn in Canalave City, where a man is waiting on you. Sleep on the bed at the inn, which transports you to Newmoon Island. Darkrai is waiting for the player and is catchable at level 40. If this information isn't correct for Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, we'll update when we learn more. How to catch Shaymin in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Shaymin's event is now accessible in the game after being announced during the February 2022 Pokémon Presents. Just like Darkrai, Shaymin was available in the original Diamond and Pearl through a Japanese-exclusive event where the player received an item called Oak's Letter. Oak's Letter is finally available worldwide and is obtainable via Mystery Gift for a limited time.