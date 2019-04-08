Best answer: Beats states the PowerBeats Pro are water and sweat resistant, but gives no official IP rating. If you want wireless earbuds that are proven to have an IP rating, the Jabra Elite 65t is a good choice.

No official IP rating

The PowerBeats Pro doesn't have an officially IP rating, which is a common metric used in electronics that measures the ability of a device to keep out both dust and water. Despite this, Beats is saying that the PowerBeats Pro are water and sweat resistant, so what does that mean?

Well, to start, under no circumstances should you submerge the PowerBeats Pro in water. Devices that can withstand being dunked in water typically have a very high IP rating — IPX7 or higher — and are specifically tested to do so.

Since Beats has only said they are water and sweat resistant, rather than putting an IP rating, likely means they have done their own internal testing and haven't encountered problems with a little bit of water contact

If old PowerBeats3 are any indication, you should be fine

The previous model — PowerBeats3 — were also said to be water and sweat resistant, but once again Beats didn't state a specific IP rating. Looking around the net, there are a few complaints about people have their headphones crap out on them from working out with them on; however, in our own testing and time with the PowerBeats3 we never had an issue.

It's important to note, that the PowerBeats3 featured an open micro USB port on the right earbud, with no cover or rubber seal whatsoever, whereas the PowerBeats Pro has no such opening.

If you want an IP rating, check out the Jabra Elite 65t

If you're a little nervous to dish out $250 on a pair of headphones that don't have an official Ip rating, I don't blame you. If you want that official rating, be sure to check out the Jabra Elite 65t.

I have been using the Jabra Elite 65t for my workouts for a while now and they have worked flawlessly even after sweat-inducing cardio.

They are completely wireless, feature a five hour battery life (plus additional 24 hours in the charging case), and they have onboard controls to control playback and summon Siri when you want.