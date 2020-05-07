Arlo has announced a pair of smart home goodies including the release of its Pro 3 Floodlight Camera, and an update to its Alexa Skill for the Video Doorbell.

The versatile floodlight camera brings powerful LEDs, an integrated 2K HDR camera, 160-degree field of view, two-way audio, custom lighting configurations and a built-in siren to any home or small business. It also lends itself to a number of use cases through a robust suite of smart features with the support of Arlo's AI subscription-based service, Arlo Smart. Boasting a sleek, fully integrated design, the floodlight camera offers a beautiful exterior security solution to please most discerning homeowners.

Arlo's security hybrid, the Pro 3 Floodlight, combines a powerful floodlight with the company's popular Pro 3 Camera into one convenient package. The floodlight camera can be powered by the included rechargeable battery or hard-wired, and it can integrate with existing Arlo devices or work as a standalone solution.

The new camera sports a 160-degree field of view, HDR, and captures footage at 2K resolution, 2560 x 1440. The camera also includes a siren built-in, and lighting can be set to solid, or a flashing pattern. Other features are staples such as 2-way audio, weather resistance, and smart home integration through Amazon's Alexa and the Google Assistant.

Speaking of Alexa, Arlo's CEO has took to Twitter today to announce that an updated Alexa Skill is now available for its Video Doorbell. The updated skill allows Amazon Echo devices to answer and 2-way talk to visitors when the Video Doorbell button is pressed. Arlo's CES also mentioned that the company plans to add this functionality to other cameras as well in the coming weeks.