What you need to know
- Arlo has announced that its Pro 3 Floodlight Camera is now available at select retailers.
- Latest product combines a powerful floodlight with the the acclaimed Pro 3 camera.
- Arlo has also released an updated Alexa skill for its Video Doorbell.
Arlo has announced a pair of smart home goodies including the release of its Pro 3 Floodlight Camera, and an update to its Alexa Skill for the Video Doorbell.
The versatile floodlight camera brings powerful LEDs, an integrated 2K HDR camera, 160-degree field of view, two-way audio, custom lighting configurations and a built-in siren to any home or small business. It also lends itself to a number of use cases through a robust suite of smart features with the support of Arlo's AI subscription-based service, Arlo Smart. Boasting a sleek, fully integrated design, the floodlight camera offers a beautiful exterior security solution to please most discerning homeowners.
Arlo's security hybrid, the Pro 3 Floodlight, combines a powerful floodlight with the company's popular Pro 3 Camera into one convenient package. The floodlight camera can be powered by the included rechargeable battery or hard-wired, and it can integrate with existing Arlo devices or work as a standalone solution.
The new camera sports a 160-degree field of view, HDR, and captures footage at 2K resolution, 2560 x 1440. The camera also includes a siren built-in, and lighting can be set to solid, or a flashing pattern. Other features are staples such as 2-way audio, weather resistance, and smart home integration through Amazon's Alexa and the Google Assistant.
Speaking of Alexa, Arlo's CEO has took to Twitter today to announce that an updated Alexa Skill is now available for its Video Doorbell. The updated skill allows Amazon Echo devices to answer and 2-way talk to visitors when the Video Doorbell button is pressed. Arlo's CES also mentioned that the company plans to add this functionality to other cameras as well in the coming weeks.
The Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight Camera is available for purchase now at Home Depot with a retail price of $249.99. The Floodlight will also be available soon at other major retailers such as Best Buy and Amazon, as well as on Arlo.com.
Flood them with light
Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight Camera
Wireless security
The Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight protects your home with 2K HD visuals and a powerful LED floodlight. This hybrid is completely wireless, with a long lasting rechargeable battery, and connects to your home via Wi-Fi.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
This is what the magnets in your Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro look like
The folks at iFixit wondered what the inside of a Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro looked like. So they took an X-ray of one.
The iPhone 12 could be the iPhone of my dreams if I get all these features
The iPhone 12 will be here before you know it. Here’s some things that I hope to see in Apple’s next generation handset.
Apple Watch and iPhone will soon share health data with first responders
The new feature will allow your devices to send information on blood type, allergies, and more to first responders during an emergency call.
Your Audible books will love these smart speakers
You don't necessarily need a great speaker to listen to audiobooks from Audible, but you should have one that gets the job done. These products do just that!