CES 2019 has barely begun, but that hasn't stopped Arlo from making a heap of announcements for its smart home security platform.

First up, Arlo announced availability for its Arlo Ultra camera that was first announced in late November. The Arlo Ultra will be available for purchase later this month at Best Buy and Amazon for $399. A one-year membership to Arlo Smart Premier is included with the purchase of the Ultra, giving you access to people/vehicle/package detection and 30 days of video history that's stored on Arlo's cloud backup.

As a quick refresher, the camera is capable of recording 4K HDR video, can be used entirely wire-free, and supports color night vision with a 180-degree field of view for wide panoramic shots. It also delivers two-way audio so you can communicate with whoever's on the other end of the camera, noise cancelation to block out unwanted background noise, and an LED spotlight to keep your recordings bright at all times.

Along with the Ultra, Arlo also announced new details for the Arlo SmartHub. Using the company's own ArloRF frequency, the SmartHub "provides Arlo devices with extended battery life and superior long-range wireless coverage, enabling hassle-free communication between the SmartHub and Arlo devices." The SmartHub will support Zigbee and Z-Wave devices in the second half of 2019 and will act as the center of Arlo's new "Works with Arlo" certified smart home devices that can be controlled through the Arlo app and work seamlessly with other Arlo tech.