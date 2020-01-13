What you need to know
- Arlo has launched a video doorbell trade-in promotion for U.S. customers.
- Trade-in of eligible doorbells takes $50 off Arlo's offering.
- Offer is only available for a limited time and ends March 31st, 2020.
Arlo has kicked off a new promotion aiming to lure existing video doorbell owners over to the company's take on the smart home staple. Running from now until March 31st for customers in the United States, Arlo is offering $50 for certain video doorbells with trade in, allowing those interested to purchase a new Arlo Video Doorbell for $99.99.
Available now directly from Arlo's online store, a promotional code, Doorbell50, can be entered during checkout process that will start the trade-in process. Despite entering in a code, the full purchase ($149.99) for the Arlo Video Doorbell will be charged, but the company will include a pre-paid shipping label along with the order to use for sending in your trade-in.
Aside from getting back only a fraction of what you initially paid for your existing video doorbell, there are some terms and limitations to be aware of. The biggest is that once you send in your video doorbell, you will not get it back, so say your goodbyes before sending it off to its final destination.
If you decide to go for it, then you will have 30 days to ship your doorbell to the company, and once verified, a credit will be issued to your original purchase method. Accepted video doorbells seem to cover most of the major players, but it certainly does not cover every option on the market. Here's the complete list:
- Ring Video Doorbell
- Ring Video Doorbell 2
- Ring Video Doorbell Pro
- Ring Video Doorbell Elite
- Ring Peephole Cam
- SimpliSafe Pro Video Doorbell
- Skybell Trim Plus Video Doorbell
- August Doorbell Cam Pro
- August View Wire-Free Doorbell Camera
- Eufy Video Doorbell
- EZVIZ DB1 WiFi Video Doorbell
- Honeywell DBCAM Trim
- LaView 1080p Video Doorbell
- LaView One Halo Video Doorbell
- Maximus Answer DualCam Video Doorbell
- Nest Hello
- Night Owl Smart WiFi Video Doorbell
- RCA HSDB2A Video Doorbell
- Remo+ RemoBell Wireless Video Doorbell
- Remo+ RemoBell S Video Doorbell
- Skybell HD Video Doorbell
- Swann Wire-Free Video Doorbell
- Uniden U-Bell Wireless Video Doorbell
- Wisenet SmartCam D1 Wired Video Doorbell
- Zmodo Greet HD Smart Doorbell
Arlo's trade-in program support page does not list what the company will do with your old video doorbell, so we hope that they have a plan to either recycle them or put them back on the market in some fashion. Regardless, those participating in the trade-in should definitely wipe all data and unlink any devices before sending it in.
Trade up
Arlo Video Doorbell
Out with the old
The Arlo Video Doorbell offers high definition video, HDR support, 180 degree field of view, weather resistance, and more. If your old doorbell is lacking and you want to jump in, be sure to use promo code Doorbell50 at checkout.
