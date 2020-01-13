Available now directly from Arlo's online store, a promotional code, Doorbell50 , can be entered during checkout process that will start the trade-in process. Despite entering in a code, the full purchase ($149.99) for the Arlo Video Doorbell will be charged, but the company will include a pre-paid shipping label along with the order to use for sending in your trade-in.

Arlo has kicked off a new promotion aiming to lure existing video doorbell owners over to the company's take on the smart home staple. Running from now until March 31st for customers in the United States, Arlo is offering $50 for certain video doorbells with trade in, allowing those interested to purchase a new Arlo Video Doorbell for $99.99.

Aside from getting back only a fraction of what you initially paid for your existing video doorbell, there are some terms and limitations to be aware of. The biggest is that once you send in your video doorbell, you will not get it back, so say your goodbyes before sending it off to its final destination.

If you decide to go for it, then you will have 30 days to ship your doorbell to the company, and once verified, a credit will be issued to your original purchase method. Accepted video doorbells seem to cover most of the major players, but it certainly does not cover every option on the market. Here's the complete list:

Ring Video Doorbell

Ring Video Doorbell 2

Ring Video Doorbell Pro

Ring Video Doorbell Elite

Ring Peephole Cam

SimpliSafe Pro Video Doorbell

Skybell Trim Plus Video Doorbell

August Doorbell Cam Pro

August View Wire-Free Doorbell Camera

Eufy Video Doorbell

EZVIZ DB1 WiFi Video Doorbell

Honeywell DBCAM Trim

LaView 1080p Video Doorbell

LaView One Halo Video Doorbell

Maximus Answer DualCam Video Doorbell

Nest Hello

Night Owl Smart WiFi Video Doorbell

RCA HSDB2A Video Doorbell

Remo+ RemoBell Wireless Video Doorbell

Remo+ RemoBell S Video Doorbell

Skybell HD Video Doorbell

Swann Wire-Free Video Doorbell

Uniden U-Bell Wireless Video Doorbell

Wisenet SmartCam D1 Wired Video Doorbell

Zmodo Greet HD Smart Doorbell

Arlo's trade-in program support page does not list what the company will do with your old video doorbell, so we hope that they have a plan to either recycle them or put them back on the market in some fashion. Regardless, those participating in the trade-in should definitely wipe all data and unlink any devices before sending it in.