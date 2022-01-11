What you need to know
- Assassin's Creed The Ezio Collection includes Assassin's Creed 2, Assassin's Creed Brotherhood and Assassin's Creed Revelations.
- Assassin's Creed The Ezio Collection is now coming to Nintendo Switch.
- It's set to be available on Nintendo's hybrid device on Feb. 17, 2022.
Three iconic entries in the Assassin's Creed franchise are headed to the Nintendo Switch, Ubisoft shared on Tuesday. Assassin's Creed The Ezio Collection is coming to Nintendo Switch, with a release date of Feb. 17, 2022. You can take a look at the announcement trailer below:
The timeline and history of Assassin's Creed jumps around between multiple characters. Appropriately enough however, Assassin's Creed The Ezio Collection includes three games: Assassin's Creed 2, Assassin's Creed Brotherhood and Assassin's Creed Revelations. All three games follow the journeys and adventures of Ezio Auditore across the years, detailing the fall of his family and the rise of a new group of Assassins in Italy.
Assassin's Creed The Ezio Collection not only includes all three games but also all of the single-player DLC content that was released following the launch of the games, so you have all the side content in addition to the main stories.
Ubisoft previously launched Assassin's Creed 3 and Assassin's Creed Rebel Collection on Nintendo Switch, the latter of which includes Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag and Assassin's Creed Rogue.
