Carrier AT&T has announced a new Unlimited Max prepaid plan that comes with unlimited 5G data, calls, and texts for just $45 per month, but there's a catch. That catch is that you can only buy it from Walmart.

Alongside the unlimited data, calls, and messages, the Unlimited Max plan also gives people HD streaming, 10GB of tethered data, and 100GB of cloud storage all thrown in. As The Verge reports, the same plan — minus the HD streaming — would cost $65 per month if bought elsewhere which makes this a deal that's well worth taking advantage of.

The same deal between AT&T and Walmart also sees a number of Android phones get a discount. The more discerning customer will surely be more interested in discounts that are being offered on iPhone SE and iPhone 11 handsets, however.

In addition, the carrier is also offering prepaid phones at a discount, including the Motorola Moto G Pure for $19 (compared to $69), the Samsung Galaxy A03s for $29 (compared to $79), Samsung Galaxy A12 for $69 (compared to $119), iPhone SE for $149 (compared $249), and the iPhone 11 for $299 (compared to $399). The discounted prices for the iPhone SE and iPhone 11 require customers to activate the Unlimited Max plan in Walmart, while the rest of the discounts apply when customers activate any monthly AT&T prepaid plan in Walmart.

Those interested in learning more can do so over on the AT&T website.